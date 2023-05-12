Submit Release
Farmers' voices: Green jobs and just transition

A just transition

Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) in Thailand has conducted a readiness assessment of green jobs, decent work and just transition policies in Thailand’s agricultural sector. In Mae Chaem District of Chiang Mai province, in the north of Thailand, on-ground capacity building and knowledge sharing activities have taken place. Watch the video and find out more about green jobs and just transition.

