Farmers' voices: Green jobs and just transition

Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) in Thailand has conducted a readiness assessment of green jobs, decent work and just transition policies in Thailand’s agricultural sector. In Mae Chaem District of Chiang Mai province, in the north of Thailand, on-ground capacity building and knowledge sharing activities have taken place. Watch the video and find out more about green jobs and just transition.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.