Public Market Introduces Floral Design Master Class with Celebrity Artist Miguel Chang

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Market, the cutting-edge food community that brings to life the captivating stories behind the food we adore, is excited to present its newest addition: the Floral Design Master Class, featuring celebrity floral artist Miguel Chang. This remarkable class offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the master himself as Miguel unveils his closely guarded secrets to crafting breathtaking floral arrangements in a self-paced online course comprising five exquisite videos.

With clients including some of today’s most prolific celebrities, Miguel offers expert-level instruction in this online course. The class features five videos showcasing unique floral arrangements, including bud vases, rose bowl arrangements, white pavé arrangements, modern floral designs, and advanced tall branch arrangements.

Perfect for beginners and experts alike, this master class is your gateway to the world of floral design. Learn how to make stunning floral arrangements using a variety of everyday flowers easily available at local stores and farmer's markets, including carnations, daffodils, daisies, hydrangeas, mums, roses, tulips, and more. With no prior floral experience required, you'll be able to create beautiful floral arrangements for your home, office, special occasions, or as gifts. The course also includes a bonus eBook teaching you about the 19 different flowers featured in the class.

“I'm thrilled to be sharing my passion for floral design with Public Market's community through my online master class,” said Chang. “With step-by-step guidance and tips on color, texture, and form, anyone can create stunning arrangements that are both beautiful and meaningful. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, this class will help you develop your skills and unleash your creativity to create your own beautiful arrangements."

Looking for the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Sign up today and get the Floral Design Master Class with Miguel Chang for 60% off.

Take time to do things that make you (or mom) smile! Join the Public Market community and start your floral journey with the Floral Design Master Class with Miguel Chang. Visit the Public Market website for more.

###

About Public Market

At Public Market we know every meal, every recipe, and every combination of ingredients originated somewhere. Public Market is where the stories behind the foods we love come to life. Because we believe life is most meaningful where food and humans intersect. We want to share a new way to experience recipes and introduce you to the people who make the foods we love. We are a group of long-time friends brought together through our own cultural traditions and a deep passion for incredible food, drink and storytelling.