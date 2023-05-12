Top 5 Reasons to Market A School Year-Round
We give 5 reasons why schools should be marketing year-round.UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Why enrolling year-round matters: Independent schools are missing out on prospective new students.
Even with expected dips in the last two weeks of December and the ten days around Independence Day, parents are searching, and smart enrollment marketing pros are taking advantage.
Don’t believe it’s true?
Here are FIVE reasons a school should be marketing year-round.
1. Ensures brand recognition and keeps the school front and center. They never know when a parent will think about schools for their child. Parents don’t always understand the private school admissions process (and schedule), so parents must find a school when they are ready to explore options for their child.
2. Keeps the school’s reputation sharp. Over time, schools change and evolve, but the public’s perceptions of private schools rarely keep up. It takes years to shape and define a school’s brand and reputation, so keeping it clear and consistent over time is important.
3. Distinguishes their school vs. others. Consistent marketing ensures that the school is positioned as the obvious choice and insulated from competitors when parents are ready to look at schools.
4. Crystalizes their target audience. As a school evolves and/or enrollment targets shift, they’ll need to target different audiences. Sometimes it’s a slight shift (more full-pay-plus families or more students of color), and other times they might look at a completely new customer base (a new target neighborhood/zip code, enrolling a new special program). Either way, schools must constantly evaluate their target audiences and adjust their marketing strategy accordingly.
5. Ongoing marketing = more options and a full funnel. To ensure a school’s sustainability, they need to have high demand and more interest than the students they can enroll. If they’re actively marketing, they’ll have the option to have a more discerning admissions process and a truly full wait pool.
Key Takeaway: Year-round marketing secures a school’s future.
Trevor Waddington
Truth Tree
+1 3015704292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok