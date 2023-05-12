Data Storage Corporation Secures Seven-Figure Order with a Forbes Global 2000 Listed Company

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Flagship Solutions Group, has secured a multi-million-dollar order with a Forbes Global 2000 listed company.



“We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with this existing customer, which has resulted in a seven-figure order,” commented Tom Kempster, President of Flagship. “Given the global footprint of this customer, we believe this agreement is further validation of our ability to provide products and services that meet the needs of large enterprise customers. Our primary focus remains growing our recurring, revenue. We continue to deepen our penetration within the customer offering add-on recurring, managed services. We look forward to working closely with this customer and pursuing additional opportunities together.”

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, added, “We continue to build upon Flagship’s great brand throughout the USA with their excellent array of solutions and deep partnerships. We look forward to further penetrating this multi-billion dollar market.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

