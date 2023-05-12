Submit Release
Tennessee Department of Health COPA Public Hearing to be held June 12, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health will hold a public hearing on Mon., June 12, 2023, that will include a formal process for the public to comment on Ballad Health’s compliance with the Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) and to discuss revisions to the Terms of Certification under the COPA. 

The hearing will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern, in the Northeast State Community College Performing Arts Center, 2425 Highway 75, Blountville.

Information about the Ballad COPA is available at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/health-planning/certificate-of-public-advantage.html.

Those who wish to provide comments on their views regarding the operation of the COPA may sign in upon entering the center’s auditorium and will speak in the order in which they signed in. Each individual will be given three minutes to deliver remarks.  A court reporter will attend and record the hearing.  Participants may also bring written comments.  Those unable to attend the hearing may provide input by email to tn.health@tn.gov or by mail to the Tennessee Department of Health – COPA, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243.

What:       Certificate of Public Advantage Public Meeting

When:      Mon., June 12, 2023, 5:30 p.m., Eastern (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Where:    Northeast State Community College, Performing Arts Center, 2425 Highway 75

###

