David Meltzer and Breakout Social Audio Announced as Co-Branded Title Sponsors at VeeCon Hosted By Gary Vaynerchuk
David Meltzer and Breakout Social Audio announce the co-branded sponsorship of Gary Vaynerchuk's epic conference, Veecon, in Indianapolis Indiana.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Meltzer and Breakout Social Audio have been announced as title sponsors at VeeCon, the annual conference organized by entrepreneur and social media personality Gary Vaynerchuk. The conference is set to take place in Indianapolis from May 18-20, 2023, and will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Drew Barrymore, Arianna Huffington, Neil Patrick Harris, Deepak Chopra, Jessica Alba, Tim Tebow, and many more.
As part of the sponsorship, Meltzer and Breakout will be hosting a series of exclusive events and experiences for conference attendees, including live conversations, networking opportunities, and interactive sessions on the Breakout platform. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from Meltzer's expertise and insights, as well as to engage with Breakout's vibrant community of users.
David Meltzer commented on the partnership, saying: "I am honored and excited to be partnering with Gary Vaynerchuk and Breakout Social Audio as title sponsors at VeeCon. As a longtime admirer of Gary's work and a passionate advocate for entrepreneurship and personal development, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with conference attendees and to learning from their perspectives in turn."
Cody Harvey, CEO of Breakout, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are thrilled to be partnering with David Meltzer and Gary Vaynerchuk at VeeCon, a premier event for entrepreneurs and innovators. Through this collaboration, we hope to offer conference attendees a unique and engaging experience, with access to some of the brightest minds and most inspiring leaders in the business world."
About David Meltzer:
David Meltzer is a renowned entrepreneur, author, speaker, and philanthropist, with over 25 years of experience in business, sports, and entertainment. He is the co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, a global sports and entertainment marketing agency, and has authored several best-selling books, including "Connected to Goodness" and "Game-Time Decision Making". Meltzer is also an accomplished public speaker and has been recognized as one of the top 50 speakers in the world by Inc. Magazine.
About Breakout Social Audio:
Breakout is a leading platform for live, interactive audio experiences, offering users a range of engaging and dynamic conversations, interviews, and Q&A sessions with experts and thought leaders from around the world. With a global community of users and a commitment to fostering authentic and meaningful connections, Breakout is redefining the way people connect and communicate in the digital age.
About VeeCon:
VeeCon is an annual conference organized by entrepreneur and social media personality Gary Vaynerchuk, bringing together some of the most innovative and forward-thinking minds in business, technology, and media. The conference offers a unique platform for networking, learning, and exploring new ideas and perspectives.
Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 8473619518
email us here