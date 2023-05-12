Steady Growth and Strong CAGR Projections in the Ophthalmic Devices Market Till 2027

Ophthalmic Devices Market 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global ophthalmic devices industry generated $53.42 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $66.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The global ophthalmic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as an increasing prevalence of eye disorders and diseases, a growing aging population, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices.

The market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices, surgical devices, and vision care products.

Diagnostic and monitoring devices include devices for measuring visual acuity, tonometry for measuring intraocular pressure, and imaging devices such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus cameras.

Surgical devices include cataract surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, and vitreoretinal surgery devices.

Vision care products include contact lenses, spectacle lenses, and solutions for cleaning and storing contact lenses.

North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a large patient population.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the ophthalmic devices market due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness about eye health.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders: The rising prevalence of eye disorders and diseases, such as cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy, is fueling the demand for ophthalmic devices.

Growing Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a higher incidence of age-related eye conditions, driving the need for ophthalmic devices for diagnosis, treatment, and vision correction.

Technological Advancements: Advances in technology have led to the development of innovative ophthalmic devices with improved accuracy, precision, and patient comfort. These advancements, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery, are driving market growth.

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: There is a growing preference for minimally invasive ophthalmic procedures, which require advanced surgical devices and instruments. This demand is driving the growth of surgical ophthalmic devices.

Market Segmentation:

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices: This segment includes devices used for diagnosing and monitoring eye conditions. Examples include:

Visual Acuity Measurement Devices: Used to assess visual acuity, such as Snellen charts and autorefractors.

Tonometry Devices: Measure intraocular pressure, important for diagnosing glaucoma.

Ophthalmoscopes and Fundus Cameras: Used for imaging the interior of the eye, including the retina and optic nerve.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): Provides high-resolution cross-sectional imaging of the eye structures.

Corneal Topography Systems: Map the shape and curvature of the cornea for contact lens fitting and corneal disease diagnosis.

Surgical Devices: This segment includes devices used in ophthalmic surgeries. Examples include:

Cataract Surgery Devices: Phacoemulsification systems, intraocular lenses, and femtosecond lasers used for cataract removal.

Refractive Surgery Devices: Excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, and implantable lenses used for vision correction procedures like LASIK and PRK.

Glaucoma Surgery Devices: Implants, drainage devices, and lasers used for managing glaucoma.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices: Instruments, lasers, and surgical systems used for treating retinal disorders.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The global ophthalmic devices market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is owing to prevalence of age-related eye diseases including macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027, due to presence of high population base, surge in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced ophthalmic devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Novartis AG

Essilor International S.A.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

HOYA Corporation

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Recent developments:

Advanced Imaging Technologies: There have been significant advancements in imaging technologies used in ophthalmic devices. For example, swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) has gained popularity due to its faster scanning speed and improved image quality, enabling better visualization of retinal layers and structures.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration: AI is being increasingly integrated into ophthalmic devices to enhance diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment planning. AI algorithms can analyze retinal images or OCT scans to detect and classify various eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration, aiding in early detection and timely intervention.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Robotic-assisted surgical systems are being developed and utilized in ophthalmic surgeries, particularly for procedures like cataract surgery. These systems offer improved precision, stability, and control, leading to better surgical outcomes.

