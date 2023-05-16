Banugat: A Unique Luxury Brand Fusing Fashion, Technology, and Social Impact, Driven by Entrepreneur Dyran Odunuga

Dyran Odunuga Banugat Manjello Tuscan Banugat Manjello Vatican

Banugat, led by Dyran Odunuga, unites art, tech, and culture in luxury wristwatches, also aiding social causes via WAF.

Banugat blends art, tech, and social responsibility in luxury watches, reflecting our commitment to meaningful change.” — Dyran Odunuga

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- British wristwatch brand Banugat, founded by entrepreneur and innovator Dyran Odunuga, is making waves in the luxury fashion industry by seamlessly blending art, culture, and technology in its unique timepieces. Dyran's vision for Banugat goes beyond creating fashionable watches; he is committed to leveraging the brand's success to drive meaningful change across multiple industries and support social causes through the Welfare Aid for the Future (WAF).

At the heart of Banugat's design philosophy is the fusion of artistic elements with cutting-edge technology, resulting in an exclusive and diverse range of bespoke wristwatches. The Manjello Collection, inspired by the Renaissance master Michelangelo, exemplifies this approach. The collection comprises of five distinct designs: Sistine Light, Vatican Dark, Vatican Light, Medici Dark, and Tuscan Gold Dark. Each timepiece showcases Banugat's commitment to merging art and watchmaking, featuring Swiss Automatic Movements and intricate designs that pay homage to Michelangelo's masterpieces.

Banugat's dedication to providing a personalized experience for its clientele is evident in its bespoke services. Customers can co-create their unique wristwatch using AI-powered image generation tools available on the brand's website. This commitment to personalized service and attention to detail sets Banugat apart in the luxury wristwatch market.

An innovative aspect of Banugat's Manjello Collection is the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with its timepieces. Each Manjello watch comes with an exclusive NFT that authenticates the timepiece and grants the owner access to a captivating digital book and audiobook. This personalized story, set in Italy, draws on Michelangelo's artistry and influence while connecting the watch wearer to his legacy, further enhancing the ownership experience.

More than just a fashion brand, Banugat is dedicated to making a positive social impact. A percentage of the company's profits goes directly to the Welfare Aid for the Future (WAF), an organization focused on improving education and social welfare. As the Digital Strategist for WAF, Dyran Odunuga is actively involved in revolutionizing education for secondary school students in Cameroon and Nigeria through an innovative e-learning platform.

In addition to supporting WAF, Banugat embraces sustainability and responsible luxury. The brand's use of NFTs to verify ownership and provide exclusive access to services underscores its commitment to promoting responsible and sustainable practices in the luxury industry. Banugat also offers a lending platform, allowing customers to borrow watches, reducing environmental impact and fostering a sense of community among collectors and enthusiasts.

As Banugat continues to grow, Dyran Odunuga remains committed to his vision of creating a brand that combines the beauty of art and fashion with the power of technology and social responsibility. Banugat is poised to make a lasting impact on the luxury wristwatch industry and beyond.