SiriusPoint Special Committee of Board Reiterates Unanimous Support for Company’s Strategy

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPNT) today acknowledged the decision by Daniel Loeb and certain affiliates to conclude discussions regarding a potential transaction to acquire the Company. Following public disclosure of Mr. Loeb’s interest in acquiring SiriusPoint on April 12, 2023, the Board formed a Special Committee, which included all non-executive directors of the Board excluding Mr. Loeb (the “Committee”), to consider any acquisition proposals made by Mr. Loeb. The Committee issued the following statement:

The Committee and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all shareholders. To that end, the Committee, in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, engaged in exploratory discussions with Mr. Loeb regarding a potential transaction. Ultimately, the Committee was unanimous in its belief that its current strategy is the best path to deliver enhanced long-term value for shareholders.

The Company has made significant progress during the last seven months to improve underwriting performance, reduce volatility and rebalance its investment portfolio towards high-quality fixed-income assets. This was evidenced by its strong first quarter results reported on May 3, 2023.

SiriusPoint acknowledges Mr. Loeb’s support for the Company’s management team and strategy.

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT).

