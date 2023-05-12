EDIS Market Analysis Report - 13.1% CAGR for Emergency Department Information System Market to Reach $1.73 Bn, Globally, by 2028 | The Insight Partners

In 2021, the best-of-breed solutions segment held a larger share of the global emergency department information system (EDIS) market. The enterprise solutions segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 13.2% and the e-prescribing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Size Report, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application, and End User", the global market is expected to grow from USD 0.751 billion in 2021 to USD 1.73 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.





Emergency department information system (EDIS) is a database system used by emergency response services to track patients in emergency rooms and aid with other aspects of the ED workflow. To ensure the secure availability of sensitive healthcare information, these solutions are used to streamline patient care delivery, conform to applicable data interoperability requirements, and adhere to privacy and protection policies. It is a comprehensive electronic health record used to keep track of patient information. Factors such as increase in patient flow at emergency departments and the high adoption of emergency department information systems expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, the need for huge investments and lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals hamper the growth of the market.

Based on application, the emergency department information system (EDIS) market is segmented into order entry, clinical documentation, patient tracking, e-prescribing, and others. The order entry segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the e-prescribing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) is a software tool that assists in entering medical orders into computer systems in ambulatory and inpatient settings. Many former ways of enlisting medicine orders, such as verbal communication (in person or over the phone), written (paper prescriptions), and fax, are being replaced by CPOE. Users can define prescription orders, laboratory, referral, admission, imaging, and treatment orders electronically using these platforms.





Global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 751.17 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 1,738.17 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 172 No. of Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Cerner Corporation; eHealth-Tec; Epic Systems Corporation; Medical Information Technology, Inc; Q-nomy, Inc; Picis; Vital; EMIS Health; Sublimd; Medsphere System Corporation; and MEDHOST





Companies in the emergency department information system (EDIS) market are adopting developmental strategies such as product launch and mergers & acquisitions to sustain the competitive environment in the market. For instance, January 2021, Medsphere Systems Corporation announced the acquisition of Marketware, Inc. The company is one of the leading producers of robust software solutions focused on the management of healthcare relationships and analysing a wide sort of data to assist existing competitive advantage. Similarly, July 2020, Allscripts and Microsoft Corp. announced the extension of their long-standing strategic alliance to enable the expanded development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions.

The emergency department information system (EDIS) companies across the world are scaling up the production. Their involvement in various business developments and product innovations helps ensure the easy availability of the products in the regional and global markets. Moreover, the regulatory agencies are providing the required support through timely product approvals and permissions.

The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as launches and product approvals. Whereas, the inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations, were widely seen in the Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for emergency department information systems has shown a positive impact due to the large pool of patients. The emergency department information system (EDIS) market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China and India are major contributors to the market growth owing to a few factors such as the rising adoption of emergency department information systems and the surging patient flow at emergency departments.









