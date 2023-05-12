Non-Invasive Testing Market Predicted to Grow at 14.8% CAGR from 2022-2031, as per TMR Analysis

Increase in awareness regarding women's health across the globe & High prevalence of genetic disorders and pregnancy-related issues is bolstering the non-invasive prenatal testing market

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the business report on the non-invasive prenatal testing market by TMR, the global industry was worth USD 2.1 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to exceed the value of USD 8.4 Bn by 2031.



Non-invasive prenatal testing is the screening method used for genetic tests. Introduction of sequencing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, helps in the identification of micro-deletions, aneuploidies, and trisomy of chromosomes. It also facilitates the accurate identification of genetic abnormalities. Being non-invasive, these procedures have gained immense attention. Thus, global business growth is projected to be rapid during the forecast period of 2022-2031.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Growth Drivers

High prevalence of genetic disorders across the globe provides significant opportunities for industry growth. Rise in incidence of chromosomal abnormalities worldwide has opened new revenue generation opportunities for the global market.

Increase in prevalence of Turner's syndrome and Down's syndrome among newborn babies is anticipated to drive the market demand for non-invasive prenatal testing. The accuracy of treatment procedures and short duration required for the procedure have made them popular among patients.

Growth in instances of delayed pregnancies have led to various syndromes in newborns. Motherhood beyond the age of 30 can cause risks and lead to chromosomal abnormalities. Rise in maternal age has increased the demand for non-invasive prenatal testing. This is propelling the market. Furthermore, various complications may arise due to the high age factor of first-time mothers, thus resulting in high-risk pregnancies. However, safety and accuracy offered by these tests have opened new avenues for the growth of the global industry.

The transition in work culture and shift in dietary patterns have led to mutations in the fetus, thus increasing the chances of hereditary diseases. Hence, the global business is projected to witness lucrative growth.

Increase in awareness regarding women's health has led to the detection and diagnosis of genetic disorders in the prenatal stage. Gynecologists are concerned about unsafe pregnancies owing to the complications that can be created due to delayed pregnancies. Hospitals and clinics are widely adopting non-invasive prenatal testing procedures due to concerns regarding women's health. Rise in initiatives by various healthcare organizations to create awareness regarding genetic abnormalities associated with high-risk pregnancies is creating promising growth opportunities for the market.



Key Findings of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

The MaterniT21 test type segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the integrated genetics and trustworthy reputation. Furthermore, this type has proved to be favorable to singleton pregnancies, thus bolstering the segment growth.

The trisomy application segment is likely to expand significantly in the near future due to the rise in incidence of Down's syndrome and high-risk pregnancies. The efficiency of trisomy procedures has created immense growth opportunities for the segment.



The next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology segment held leading market share in 2021. This is ascribed to its significant popularity among other non-invasive prenatal test type. Furthermore, majority of commercial NIPT tests are based on NGS technology test type. Consequently, improvement in testing capabilities and government initiatives for funding healthcare infrastructure have opened novel growth avenues for the segment.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Regional Dynamics

North America is estimated to witness lucrative growth trajectory due to the increase in maternal age and ailments related to it in the region. Europe is projected to exhibit incremental growth owing to the high prevalence of genetic abnormalities and novel product launches in the region. Asia Pacific is also projected to experience substantial market growth, owing to high demand for non-invasive testing procedures due to escalating cases of chromosomal aneuploidies in the region.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Competition Perspective

Leading players operating in the global market have invested significantly in creating novel technologies to upgrade non-invasive testing procedures. Novel product launches and availability of an array of service providers for these procedures in the global business have contributed to the business growth.

Strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions have increased the market reach of companies. Introduction of novel screening technologies has led to an important role in public welfare from these players. The new features are user-friendly and advanced.

Key players in the market are:

BGI

Illuminia Inc

PerElmer Inc

IGENOMIX

Natera Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Pacific Biosciences

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Segmentation

Test Type

Materini21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Application

Trisomy

Micro-deletions Symptoms

Others (including sex chromosomes disorders)



Technology

NGS

WGS

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



