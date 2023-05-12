Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Kimi Gray Court, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the 5000 Block of Kimi Gray Court, Southeast.

At approximately 12:35 am, Sixth District members responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, evidence of a shooting was located but no victims were found.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

