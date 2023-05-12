[Trending] Global Optical Waveguide Market Size to Grow USD 11.6 Bn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.5%

[219 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Optical Waveguide Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 11.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Waveguide Optical Technologies, Wave Optics Ltd, LUMUS, Optinvent, HFCL, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Corning Incorporated, MicroVacuum Ltd., SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., WOORIRO, INGUN, Fujikura Ltd., STL Tech, AFL, Digilens, Commscope, Cognifiber.com, Synopsys, Inc., and Waveguide Communications, Inc. among others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Optical Waveguide Market By Type (Planar Waveguide And Channel Waveguide), By Material (Glass, Polymer, And Semiconductor), By Propagation (Single Mode And Multi Mode), By Refractive Index (Step Index And Graded Index), By Interconnect Level (Metro And Long-Haul Optical Interconnect, Board-To-Board & Rack-Level Optical Interconnect, And Chip & Board-Level Optical Interconnect), By Industry Vertical (Telecommunication, Data Center & High Performance Computing, Medical, Metrology, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Optical Waveguide Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Optical Waveguide? How big is the Optical Waveguide Industry?

Report Overview:

A waveguide is a device or substance that can be used to direct waves along a preset course. Waves can be guided along a waveguide in a number of different ways. Waveguides are devices that help waves go from their origin to their destination while reducing the amount of intensity that is lost along the way. During this procedure, the wave is constrained to move along a single dimensionally consistent path, which stops its propagation in any and all directions. Waveguides are fundamental to the operation of a great deal of today's technology. They are utilized in the fiberoptic cables that carry broadband internet, they guide the microwaves inside of microwave ovens, and they are also employed in the complex scientific equipment that can be found in the fields of medicine and the physical sciences.

Waveguides do not all belong to the same category of technology. There are many various types of waves, such as optical, audio, or electromagnetic, that can be guided, and the structure of a waveguide is required to be completely different for each type of wave. Waveguides that are used to direct electromagnetic waves in the optical spectrum are called optical waveguides, and they are among the most advanced waveguides that are currently available.

Optical fibres, which are used rather frequently as a technique of transmitting high-speed broadband, are the optical waveguides that are utilized the most frequently. There is a wide variety of optical waveguides to choose from. Waveguides with dimensions of two dimensions, such as slab and planar waveguides, as well as waveguides with dielectric dimensions, such as strip and rectangle waveguides, are common. Light is guided through optical waveguides by a series of internal reflections, regardless of the shape of the waveguide. This can be performed through the use of the refractive index of the materials that are located nearby, the utilization of a sandwich material that possesses a significantly higher dielectric index than the layers that are located nearby, or the utilization of the photorefractive index of materials that are transparent.

Global Optical Waveguide Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the industry is being driven by the growing need for increased bandwidth.

The desire for more bandwidth and higher speeds will lead to an expansion of the optical waveguides market. There has been an increase in the need for high bandwidth due to the growing number of people and businesses that are using the internet for activities such as video calling, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable uses light rather than electricity to carry data, making it possible to achieve faster and more reliable internet connections that can accommodate greater bandwidth. For example, a 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) television set needs three times the amount of data that a regular HD television set does, which is approximately 15–18 Mbps. It is anticipated that by the year 2022, 62% of all connected flat panel TVs will support 4K resolution.

This particular emphasis is placed on increased demands for bandwidth as well as rising levels of video consumption. As a result, the expansion of the worldwide optical waveguide market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for larger bandwidth during the course of the projected period.

It is anticipated that the expanding consumer electronics sector, in particular that of developing countries such as India, China, and others, will present a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the optical waveguide industry during the course of the projected period. For instance, the second volume of the Vision document on Electronics Manufacturing in India, which was published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, predicts that the value of the electronics manufacturing industry will increase from its current value of US$ 75 billion in 2020–21 to US$ 300 billion in 2025–26. This prediction was based on the fact that the industry is expected to grow from its current value of US$ 75 billion in 2020–21 to US$ 300 billion in 2025–26.

The main products that are expected to drive growth in India's electronics manufacturing industry include mobile phones, IT hardware (laptops, tablets), consumer electronics (TV and audio), industrial electronics, auto electronics, electronic components, LED lighting, strategic electronics, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), wearables and hearables, and telecom equipment. It is anticipated that mobile manufacturing will reach US$ 100 billion in yearly production growth from its current level of US$ 30 billion, which accounts for around 40% of the industry's growth. As a result, driving the expansion of the market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Waveguide Optical Technologies, Wave Optics Ltd, LUMUS, Optinvent, HFCL, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., OFS Fitel LLC, Corning Incorporated, MicroVacuum Ltd., SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., WOORIRO, INGUN, Fujikura Ltd., STL Tech, AFL, Digilens, Commscope, Cognifiber.com, Synopsys, Inc., and Waveguide Communications Inc. among others. Key Segment By Type, By Material, By Propagation, By Refractive Index, By Interconnect Level, By Industry Vertical, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Optical Waveguide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global optical waveguide industry is segmented based on type, material, propagation, refractive index, interconnect level, industry vertical, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into planar waveguides and channel waveguides. The planar waveguide is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Planar waveguide sensors can detect and process information from the environment in a rapid, cost-effective, and remote manner. Moreover, this type of sensors is utilized in a variety of end-use applications which includes security, metrology, automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, energy, environment, and health. Thus, this is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Based on the material, the global optical waveguide industry is bifurcated into glass, polymer, and semiconductor. The semiconductor segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. Optical waveguides made of semiconductors are simple to manufacture and have significant design flexibility. High light transfer efficiency, less signal loss, minimal electromagnetic emissions or disturbances, and lower bit error rates are all characteristics of optical waveguides produced utilizing semiconductors. Thus, these properties are expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on the propagation, the market is divided into single mode and multi mode. The single mode propagation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Single mode fiber optic transmissions are faster than multimode over long distances because fewer switches or routers are needed mid-span.

Based on the refractive index, the market is divided into step index and graded index.

Based on the interconnect level, the optical waveguide market is divided into metro & long-haul optical interconnect, board-to-board & rack-level optical interconnect, and chip & board-level optical interconnect.

Based on the industry vertical, the market is divided into telecommunication, data center & high-performance computing, medical, metrology, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, industrial and others.

The global Optical Waveguide market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Planar Waveguide

Channel Waveguide

By Material

Glass

Polymer

Semiconductor

By Propagation

Single Mode

Multi Mode

By Refractive Index

Step Index

Graded Index

By Interconnect Level

Metro and Long-haul Optical Interconnect

Board-to-board and Rack-level Optical Interconnect

Chip and Board-level Optical Interconnect

By Industry Vertical

Telecommunication

Data Center & High-Performance Computing

Medical

Metrology

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Optical Waveguide market include -

Waveguide Optical Technologies

Wave Optics Ltd

LUMUS

Optinvent

HFCL

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

OFS Fitel LLC

Corning Incorporated

MicroVacuum Ltd.

SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

WOORIRO

INGUN

Fujikura Ltd.

STL Tech

AFL

Digilens

Commscope

Cognifiber.com

Synopsys Inc.

Waveguide Communications

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Optical Waveguide market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Optical Waveguide market size was valued at around US$ 6.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2030.

Based on the type, the planar waveguide is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the material, the semiconductor segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the propagation, the single mode segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global optical waveguide market during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to the nation's recent rapid expansion of fiber optic infrastructure. For instance, the results of the Fiber Broadband Association's 2022 Fiber Provider Survey indicate that US fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments will likely break all previous records in years to come. FTTH networks passed 7.9 million more homes in the US in 2022, despite supply-chain and labor issues, according to the data.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to the growing consumer electronics industry along with increasing government initiatives and the rapid penetration of the internet in the region. For instance, the present Indian government has set out to develop the nation into a worldwide manufacturing hub under the larger concept of "Make in India" and the National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019), with electronics manufacturing being one of the key objectives. There is a drive-in policy to expand mobile phone manufacturing and assembly operations in the nation because mobile phones are currently among the most significant electronic products. A 1 billion mobile phone production target, including 600 million devices for exports, is anticipated under the NPE 2019 by 2025.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2023, TCL, a pioneer in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, launched TCL RayNeo X2 augmented reality (AR) smart glasses at CES 2023. The revolutionary glasses harness pioneering binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide displays alongside an array of new interactive features to create unparalleled AR experiences for users.

In December 2022, Lumenisity® Limited, a pioneer in next-generation hollow core fiber (HCF) technology, has been acquired by Microsoft. Global, enterprise, and large-scale businesses can benefit from rapid, reliable, and secure networking through Lumenisity's ground-breaking and industry-leading HCF product. With the acquisition, Microsoft will be better able to meet the stringent latency and security needs of its Cloud Platform and Services customers while also significantly optimizing its global cloud infrastructure. A wide range of businesses, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and government, can profit from the technology.

In April 2022, Corning Incorporated announced the acquisition of Saint-Gobain's Shielding and Optics business unit, which includes the Saint-Gobain Sovis radiation shielding and optics company in Jouarre, France, and Hot Cell Services in Kent, Washington, United States. This acquisition broadens Corning's present radiation shielding business, creates new market prospects, and allows the company to manufacture and supply solutions for nuclear power, medical shielding, and optical components.

