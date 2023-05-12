Telerehabilitation Market Size Worth USD 14.3 billion by 2032 at 15.90% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Telerehabilitation Market Research Report Information By Component (Hardware and Software), By Services (Clinical Assessment and Clinical Therapy), By Therapy (Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Others), By Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Neurology, Pediatric and Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Telerehabilitation Market Information by Component, Services, Therapy, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032", The market size is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2023 to USD 14.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.90% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope

The MRFR study covers a variety of crucial segments, such as how telerehabilitation physical therapy works, all the major telerehabilitation companies, and the concept of cardiac telerehabilitation.

The delivery of rehabilitation services over a telecommunications network and the internet is known as telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation. Using telerehabilitation services, medical personnel can diagnose patients and deliver therapy from a distance. Among the medical specialties that use telerehabilitation are psychology, audiology, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and audiology. Among the many rehabilitation techniques are exercises for the motor system, speech therapy, robotic treatment, virtual reality, goal setting, and group exercise.

With 39 and 47% of all fatalities in men and women, respectively, cardiovascular diseases continue to be the leading cause of mortality in European nations. The primary benefits of cardiac telerehabilitation include improved access to supervised rehabilitation, the removal of geographic obstacles (travel time, traffic, weather, etc.), relief for a taxed healthcare system because some rehabilitation programs can be carried out automatically or at least semi-automatically, and many more.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 14.3 billion CAGR 15.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Services, Therapy, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased Geriatric Population Increased Adoption of Telerehabiliation Technology Rising demand for remote patient monitoring

Telerehabilitation Market Competitive Landscape:

The important telerehabilitation companies include

American Well

Doctor On Demand Inc.

Hinge Health Inc.

MIRA Rehab Limited

Koninklijike Philips N.V

Cisco

NeoRehab

Jintronix

C3O telemedicine

Care Innovation LLC.

Bosch Healthcare

Cloud Physio

Medvivo Group

Telerehabilitation Market Trends



Market Drivers:

One of the main factors propelling the global market CAGR for telerehabilitation systems is the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. As cancer incidence has climbed, so has the need for cancer treatment. In the United States, more than 1.5 million new instances of cancer are reported each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One can get medical advice through a virtual consultation without ever meeting the doctor. As a result, it is evolving into the most useful technique for communicating between doctors and patients. Additionally, it gives patients with mobility issues, such as the elderly and people living in distant areas, access to healthcare treatments. The opportunity to reduce healthcare expenditures and free up time for both the patient and the caretaker are additional benefits. Overall, it can provide the general public with better healthcare services, which is what patients find most appealing.

As people age, they are more susceptible to physiological malfunction and chronic diseases. This increases the need for top-notch medical care. Telerehabilitation offers high-quality therapies and makes it simpler for the senior population to receive rehabilitation services, which is a problem for them owing to mobility concerns. Initiatives carried out by both public and commercial organizations are also projected to support market expansion for telerehabilitation during the anticipated period.

The market for telerehabilitation is also anticipated to be driven by the expanding acceptance of digital technologies in the healthcare sector, as well as the global expansion of smartphones and the internet. Furthermore, both public and private institutions take on a variety of projects. For example, the American Telemedicine Association's Telemedicine Special Interest Group Special is a valuable resource for rehabilitation specialists who wish to integrate information and communication technologies into clinical best practices, advocacy, and the provision of rehabilitation services. The market growth anticipated as a result of these initiatives is attributed to improved awareness of telerehabilitation services.

Market Restraints:

The most obvious disadvantages of telemedicine or telehealth are the constant demands for more transparent, streamlined regulations and standards governing telehealth practice to make it simpler for doctors to implement. Reimbursement is the biggest barrier to telerehabilitation's widespread adoption.

Patients who live in countries that have been officially designated as metropolitan regions are not covered by Medicare when they get telehealth services from those providers. All of this could restrict market growth throughout the anticipated time frame.

COVID 19 Analysis

For precaution, prevention, and therapy to curb the spread of COVID-19, telehealth or telerehabilitation are proving to be effective and durable treatments. Between people, physicians, and healthcare systems, it is bridging the gap. Everyone is permitted to remain at home and contact doctors online in order to stop the virus from spreading, but symptomatic individuals are given priority.

Because of this, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are expanding their telemedicine services and seeking new ways to train their staff. In light of this, the COVID-19 epidemic has been beneficial for the telerehabilitation industry.

Telerehabilitation Market Segmentation

By Product

The market is divided into Hardware and Software segments based on product. The market share leader in 2022 is expected to be the software sector.

By Service

The worldwide telerehabilitation market has been segregated into two services-based segments: clinical assessment and clinical therapy. In 2022, it was anticipated that the clinical therapy market share will be the highest.

By Therapy

The telerehabilitation market has been considered for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and others, with respect to the type of therapy. In 2022, it was anticipated that the physical therapy market share will be the highest. The telerehabilitation physical therapy segment is in the lead as a result of the surging occurrence of diseases, accidents, and impairments. Growth is also being stimulated by the increasing popularity of telerehabilitation among physiotherapists. Additionally, World Physiotherapy vigorously advocated the use of telerehabilitation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Physical therapists can consult with patients online and recommend exercises for them with the use of telerehabilitation as well.

By Application

The global telerehabilitation market can be divided into Cardiovascular, Orthopaedic, Neurology, Paediatric, and more, depending on the application. In 2022, it was anticipated that the orthopedic category would command the biggest market share.

Telerehabilitation Market Regional Insights

In the upcoming years, North America might hold the top position in the market. The expansion of the healthcare system and the rise in chronic disease prevalence are mostly to blame for this. The increase in technological developments for rehabilitation and the growing understanding of remote patient monitoring is further driving the market expansion in this area. Another element that helps the market is the presence of large businesses in the region.

The European market will also come in second place as a result of factors including the aging population growth, technological advancements, and increasing patient and family awareness of rehabilitation therapies. The region is expected to continue to dominate during the projection period. Telerehabilitation also helps patients maintain social relationships, which hastens the healing process.

Due to a number of factors, including an expansion of the healthcare system and an increase in the number of cognitive issues, the Asia Pacific market will see the fastest growth in the years to come. In addition, innovation and improvement in the telecommunications industry will help this region's market for telerehabilitation grow even more, according to a market analysis of the field.

