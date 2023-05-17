Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,059 in the last 365 days.

The Race to AI Social Has Begun; PIVIT Is Leading

PIVIT

Founder

An AI/Blockchain based all-in-everything app, PIVIT, is set to finish its seed round and launch as the most exciting platform we've used to date.

A Healthy AI Social Media Platform that will bring a new look to social media while creating positive and warming communities and engagement.”
— Adel Belgaied
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PIVIT is a new platform that is set to change the world of social media. With an AI/Blockchain based technology, PIVIT is going to empower content creators and bring all you need into one platform, giving the power back to the people.

PIVIT's user-friendly interface offers technological features that are unmatched by any other platform, making it easier for everyone to connect with one another. With its unique anonymity feature, PIVIT is already generating excitement for what's to come.

"This is a platform that will act and engage in a way never done before. This isn't just an upgraded current app, this is a whole new way for the world to connect. A community for everyone," says Adel Belgaied, the founder of PIVIT.

Adel has been working on this platform for about 6 years now and has created a platform that he believes represents the people, all people. "Building a new social media isn't just about building one, it's about finding the creative artistry that it takes to answer the peoples wants and needs."

PIVIT has already turned down offers to sell for $10 million and a SPAC offer for $40 million+. The founder, Adel Belgaied, didn't believe that was the right way to go about things. Instead, PIVIT is in the middle of its seed round and is speaking with very large funds across the world. The platform is raising a $252 million round and is expected to have that funded in the next coming months. We can expect to see PIVIT in 2024!

Users will be surprised at how much their social media can do for them with PIVIT. This platform is about bringing positivity, hope and making every minute spent on social media worth it. Join the PIVIT community and be part of the change.

For more information, please visit PIVIT's website at

Ernest Lerma
Arizona New Times
email us here

You just read:

The Race to AI Social Has Begun; PIVIT Is Leading

Distribution channels: Politics, Social Media, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more