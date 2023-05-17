The Race to AI Social Has Begun; PIVIT Is Leading
An AI/Blockchain based all-in-everything app, PIVIT, is set to finish its seed round and launch as the most exciting platform we've used to date.
A Healthy AI Social Media Platform that will bring a new look to social media while creating positive and warming communities and engagement.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PIVIT is a new platform that is set to change the world of social media. With an AI/Blockchain based technology, PIVIT is going to empower content creators and bring all you need into one platform, giving the power back to the people.
— Adel Belgaied
PIVIT's user-friendly interface offers technological features that are unmatched by any other platform, making it easier for everyone to connect with one another. With its unique anonymity feature, PIVIT is already generating excitement for what's to come.
"This is a platform that will act and engage in a way never done before. This isn't just an upgraded current app, this is a whole new way for the world to connect. A community for everyone," says Adel Belgaied, the founder of PIVIT.
Adel has been working on this platform for about 6 years now and has created a platform that he believes represents the people, all people. "Building a new social media isn't just about building one, it's about finding the creative artistry that it takes to answer the peoples wants and needs."
PIVIT has already turned down offers to sell for $10 million and a SPAC offer for $40 million+. The founder, Adel Belgaied, didn't believe that was the right way to go about things. Instead, PIVIT is in the middle of its seed round and is speaking with very large funds across the world. The platform is raising a $252 million round and is expected to have that funded in the next coming months. We can expect to see PIVIT in 2024!
Users will be surprised at how much their social media can do for them with PIVIT. This platform is about bringing positivity, hope and making every minute spent on social media worth it. Join the PIVIT community and be part of the change.
For more information, please visit PIVIT's website at
Ernest Lerma
Arizona New Times
email us here