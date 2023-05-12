DevOps market worth $25.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global DevOps Market size is projected to reach USD 25.5 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2028

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DevOps market size is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 25.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. It's significant that the definition of DevOps has expanded to include any methods, techniques, and ways of thinking that are utilized to accelerate the software development life cycle and produce features, fixes, and upgrades more frequently. DevOps was developed to address various issues by bringing all parties involved in the development and deployment of software business users, developers, test engineers, security engineers, system administrators, and occasionally other parties under a single, highly automated workflow with a shared goal, delivering high-quality software quickly while maintaining the integrity and stability of the entire system.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Million/Billion(USD) Segments Covered Type, Cloud Deployment Models, Organization Sizes, Verticals, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the major DevOps market vendors are Broadcom Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia), Google LLC (US) and many more.

Continuous integration and continuous delivery are two DevOps techniques that can help organizations deploy application updates and infrastructure changes with reliability and speed while still giving end users the best possible experience. Development teams utilize the Continuous Integration (CI) methodology to automate, merge, and test code. By catching defects early in the development process, CI helps to reduce the cost of fixing them. To verify quality, automated tests run as part of the CI process. To support frequent deployments, CI systems generate artifacts that are fed into release workflows. Further, The process of building, testing, and deploying code to one or more test and production environments is known as continuous delivery (CD). Quality is improved by deploying and testing in various settings. Infrastructure and applications are among the deployable assets produced by CD systems. These artifacts are consumed by automated release procedures that deliver updated systems and bug fixes. To increase visibility throughout the entire CD process, systems that monitor and transmit alarms are continuously in operation.

The type of DevOps market is segmented into solutions and services segments. The solutions segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecasted period of the DevOps market. Manage, operate, and deliver are the three subcategories of DevOps market solutions. An agile method of developing and delivering software applications is represented by many continuous solutions. DevOps is in its early stages of development, and businesses all over the world are quickly embracing solutions for application development in terms of investment costs, solutions are the most expensive stage of the DevOps lifecycle because most software tools for creating and maintaining the application fall under this category. The solution market is therefore anticipated to have the greatest market size in 2023 and to increase in line with this trend. With the manage component, ongoing business planning is included. Continuous collaborative development and continuous integration and testing are the two phases of the operate component. The delivery component comes last in the DevOps pipeline, which also includes continuous monitoring and feedback and deployment.

The DevOps market is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of the DevOps market. The rising enterprise workloads are expected to have the biggest impact on the DevOps industry in Asia Pacific, which is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in any region. Asia Pacific Includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. C-suite executives from IT buyer organizations in both developed and developing economies, through the Asia Pacific digital innovation and DevOps strategy program. The program's main objective is to provide IT buyers with guidance on how to implement digital innovation, including software development that adds value and distinguishes their products and corporate systems, understanding what their competitors and peers are doing, and the benefits and potential rewards of embracing innovation.

Top Key Players

Some of the major DevOps vendors are Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Atlassian (Australia), Google(US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Micro Focus (UK), and GitLab (US).

