Blood Market Surges Ahead, Projected to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝. 𝐈𝐧 2020, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $7,201 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $10,253 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2027. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 4.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2020 𝐭𝐨 2027.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the blood market is the increasing demand for blood and blood products for transfusion. Blood transfusions are a critical component of medical care, and they are used to treat a wide range of conditions, including anemia, cancer, and trauma. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is also contributing to the growth of the blood market.

Key Market Players

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

3. CSL LIMITED (CSL BEHRING)

4. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

5. GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL SA

6. HAEMONETICS CORPORATION

7. MERCK & CO.

8. NOVO NORDISK A/S

9. ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS

10. TERUMO CORPORATION (TERUMO BCT

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬. 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬.

Products:

1. Whole Blood Collection and Processing: This includes systems and consumables used for the collection, processing, and storage of whole blood.

2. Source Plasma Collection: This involves the collection of plasma from donors for further processing into plasma-derived medicinal products.

3. Blood Typing Products: This includes systems and reagents used to determine the blood type of a patient or donor.

4. Blood Screening Products: This includes systems and reagents used to screen blood and blood products for infectious diseases and other abnormalities.

End-users:

1. Blood and Blood Component Bank: These are specialized facilities that store and distribute blood and blood products for transfusion.

2. Diagnostic Laboratories: These facilities perform tests and analyses on blood and other biological samples to diagnose diseases and disorders.

3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These are medical facilities that provide surgical and other medical procedures on an outpatient basis.

4. Hospitals: These are larger medical facilities that provide a range of medical services, including blood transfusions and other blood-related treatments.

5. Others: This category includes other end-users, such as research institutions, biotechnology companies, and government agencies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬. 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

1. North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America is a mature market for blood products, with well-established blood collection and processing systems. The region has high standards for blood safety and regulatory compliance, which has led to the development of advanced technologies for blood screening and testing.

2. Europe: This region includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, and the rest of Europe. Europe is the second-largest market for blood products, with a well-developed infrastructure for blood collection, processing, and distribution. The region also has a high incidence of chronic diseases, which drives the demand for blood transfusions and other blood-related treatments.

3. Asia-Pacific: This region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for blood products, due to the increasing demand for blood transfusions and other blood-related treatments in countries such as India and China. The region also has a large population of potential blood donors, which presents opportunities for growth in blood collection and donation.

4. LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). LAMEA is a developing market for blood products, with a growing demand for blood transfusions and other blood-related treatments. The region has a high prevalence of infectious diseases, which increases the need for safe and reliable blood products.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key drivers of growth in the blood market?

2. What are some of the challenges facing the blood market, and how are they being addressed?

3. What are the major trends in blood collection and processing technologies?

4. How is the demand for blood products changing, and what factors are driving these changes?

5. What are some of the most important regulatory issues affecting the blood market?

6. How do cultural attitudes towards blood donation and transfusion vary across different regions?

7. What role do blood banks and blood component banks play in the blood market, and how are they evolving?

8. What are the latest developments in blood screening and testing technologies, and how are they improving blood safety?

9. How is the blood market responding to the increasing demand for plasma-derived medicinal products?

10. What are some of the emerging opportunities for growth in the blood market, and how can companies take advantage of them?

