Proposed Improvements to Iowa 141 to be discussed in Granger on May 18, 2023

AMES, Iowa – May 12, 2023 – Join the Iowa Department of Transportation for a virtual or an in-person public information meeting to provide your input on a proposed project on Iowa 141 in Polk County. The proposed project’s goal is to improve safety at intersections on Iowa 141 from Iowa 17 to Iowa 415. It is scheduled to begin and be completed in 2025.





In-person meeting:

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023, anytime between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 NW 128th St., in Granger

Description: You will be provided with information about the project and you can talk through your ideas with our staff and consultants. There will be no formal presentation. The meeting space is accessible for people with disabilities. If you require more support at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by Monday, May 15.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between Thursday, May 18 (around Noon) – Monday, May 29, 2023

How to Attend: Navigate to https://bit.ly/iowadotreg5385

Description: The website will help you get information about the project and allow you to give us feedback. If you would like to receive future emails about this project or submit a comment or question for this project, you can go directly to: https://bit.ly/iowacom5385. Comments are due by Monday, May 29.

For general information regarding the public meeting, Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us

Please contact the person listed above if you need information in another language or if you need an interpreter. We will provide these at no cost to you.

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Find information on any DOT project at www.iowadot.gov/pim. There are several ways to keep informed about projects in your area.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.