J9 as Global Sponsor, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Draw completed in Manila

/EIN News/ -- Manila, Philippines, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Draw has concluded in Manila, with all 32 nations now aware of who they will face at the flagship event.

Laying out the pathway for all teams in their journey to be crowned champions, it has further intensified the excitement ahead of the 19th edition of the prestigious tournament, which will take place from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Draw presented by Wanda was carried out according to the draw principles, held at the Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines capital, it proved to be a spectacular event, with Argentina legend and FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Global Ambassador, Luis Scola, on stage to assist with the draw, as well as basketball icon Dirk Nowitzki, a Central Board Member and Chair of the FIBA Players' Commission.

It was also attended by J9 representatives & VIPs, the FIBA Central Board, under the leadership of FIBA President Hamane Niang and FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, the Chairs of the three LOCs, local ambassadors and special guests from the host nations, as well as representatives from participating National Federations.

Those present enjoyed performances from global hip-hop artist Saweetie and an array of Filipino favorites including Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford.

As global sponsor for FIBA, J9 is proud to present the trophy tour that commences from 1st of May, starting in China. The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour presented by J9 has been launched as part of the Draw Festival and will now see the trophy visit all qualified countries. The Trophy Tour is presented by J9, a FIBA Global Partner providing world-class gaming experience.

"It's an honor for J9 to be the presenter of the Trophy Tour," enthused J9 Managing Director James Chen said.

"We look forward to bringing excitement to fans all around the world and especially to the qualified countries of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023."

J9.com is the pioneer for some of the world’s leading online gaming and crypto currency casino brands, with operations in more than 4 regulated markets and a global presence.

