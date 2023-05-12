Global Personal Care Appliance Market is estimated to reach USD 25.22 Billion by 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.70% from 2022 to 2024: Bonafide Research

Self care & grooming among young demographics is driving the demand for personal care appliances like hair dryers, electric shavers, hair straighteners, curling irons, and electric toothbrushes | Bath bomb, epilator, UV nail dryer, nail art tools, skin tightening tools, anti-aging devices, acne treatment devices, facial steaming devices, bath salts, foot spa.

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing popularity of at-home grooming and self-care routines, as well as the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, are expected to be major drivers of growth in this industry. Technological advancements have led to the development of more efficient, effective, and innovative personal care appliances. The growth of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to purchase personal care appliances, which has led to increased demand for these products. However, price sensitivity, competition, and regulatory compliance are the major restraining factors for personal care appliances.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for men’s grooming appliances is increasing at a CAGR of 6.83% due to an increased focus on style and overall look.

Consumers around the world prefer to shop for their personal care appliances at supermarkets or hypermarkets, which accounts for 60.26% of the market.

Lithium-ion battery-powered personal care appliances will drive the future demand for wireless personal care appliances at 7.14%.

Electric toothbrushes are expected to capture 15% of total personal care appliances by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for personal care appliances at a CAGR of 6.19% during 2022–27.

Personal care appliances are increasingly integrating with technology, such as Bluetooth connectivity, app control, and voice recognition. Consumers are seeking out eco-friendly options made from renewable materials, recyclable packaging, and products that use less energy or water. The customization of personal care appliances that are designed for specific hair or skin types is becoming more common. Personal care appliances are becoming more convenient and portable, with cordless options and travel-sized products. Products that promote relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being, like massage tools, aromatherapy diffusers, and light therapy devices, are gaining popularity.

Hair care is dominating the market currently, having the highest market share in the personal care appliance market. With the innovation and awareness of hygiene, the market for oral care in the forecasted period has the highest CAGR in the market. The recent trend towards straight hair as a beauty standard has increased the demand for hair straighteners. They have become more affordable, making them accessible to a wider range of consumers. New technologies, such as ceramic plates and ionization, are more effective at straightening hair without causing damage. They can also be used to create curls, waves, or other styles, which makes them a versatile styling tool. Both hair clippers and hair trimmers are popular, but lately, hair trimmer demand is growing due to the increasing men's grooming industry. Additionally, convenience, affordability, and versatility will further aid future sales of hair trimmers.

Electric toothbrush demand is increasing due to growing awareness about dental hygiene, an increasing prevalence of oral health problems, technological advancements leading to improved products, and consumers investing in premium oral care products. Electric toothbrushes offer several advantages over manual toothbrushes, such as better plaque removal, easier handling, and a more thorough cleaning experience, which has led to their growing popularity. The latest trends in electric toothbrushes are smart toothbrushes, UV sanitization, wireless charging, and customizable brushing modes. These toothbrushes connect to a mobile app or other smart devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and provide real-time feedback on brushing habits. Advanced electric toothbrushes offer multiple brushing modes, such as deep cleaning, gum care, sensitive teeth, and whitening.

Other types of personal care appliances suitable for hair care, skincare, and personal care are growing rapidly at a CAGR of 7.40% over the forecast period. The demand for hair stylers such as curling irons and hot air brushes is growing rapidly as consumers are looking for salon-like results at home. Epilators are gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional hair removals methods such as waxing and shaving. Oral irrigators, or water flosses, are becoming popular as an effective way to clean teeth and maintain oral hygiene. Personal nail care devices like electronic nail files, UV nail dryers, electric nail polish removers, special pads to remove nail polish, nail strengthening and conditioning devices, nail art tools, and nail art printers are becoming popular. Personal skincare devices like facial cleansing brushes, facial steaming devices, acne treatment devices, anti-aging devices, and skin tightening devices are a growing category within the personal care appliance industry. With increasing awareness about skincare and beauty, the demand for personal skin care devices is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Personal bath and spa devices provide users with a spa-like experience in the comfort of their own homes, like bath bombs, bath salts, foot spas, and massage devices. Massage devices, such as handheld massagers, are designed to provide targeted relief for sore muscles and promote relaxation.

The adoption of lithium-ion batteries has made battery-operated personal care appliances highly energy-dense, which allows for longer battery life as well as faster charging times. Another trend is the use of rechargeable batteries in personal care appliances, which reduces the need for disposable batteries and makes the appliances more environmentally friendly. Some personal care appliances also use smart batteries that can communicate with the appliance and provide information on the battery's charge level and remaining lifespan.

“The demand for men's personal care appliances is increasing globally as men are now becoming inclined to use electric shavers, trimmers, and grooming kits” says, Mr. Dhwipal Shah, from Bonafide Research. This trend has been driven by factors such as changing cultural norms, increasing awareness of personal hygiene, and the rise of social media and influencer marketing. Body groomers, nose and ear hair trimmers, electric toothbrushes, facial cleansing brushes, and hair stylers are becoming popular personal care appliances among men. Some of the global brands in men's personal care appliances are Philips, Panasonic, Braun, Remington, Wahl, Gillette, Norelco, Conair, Andis, and Dyson.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are indeed popular retail channels for personal care appliances, as they offer a wide range of products and brands under one roof, making it convenient for consumers to compare and choose from different options. However, personal care appliances are also sold through other retail channels such as online marketplaces, specialty stores, department stores, and drugstores. Online marketplaces have become increasingly popular due to the ease of shopping from home and the availability of a wider selection of products. Additionally, specialty stores and department stores may offer a more premium selection of personal care appliances with higher-end features and designs.

The North America n personal care appliances market is driven by the growing demand for advanced and high-quality grooming products. Consumers are increasingly willing to spend more on premium grooming products that offer better results and are more convenient to use. This trend is especially true for men's grooming products, where there has been a surge in demand for high-end razors, trimmers, and other grooming appliances. The hair care appliances market in North America is the largest of all the regions with a 41.43% share.

Electric toothbrushes are indeed more popular in Europe as compared to other regions of the world, thereby accounting for a 15% share. This is mainly due to the large-scale presence of P&G in Germany & UK. Plaque removal has been shown to be more effective and simple with powered toothbrushes. Hair removal devices are becoming more popular, particularly as a result of increased demand for electric shavers and a switch from manual to electric shavers and trimmers.

Self-care has become a new trend among the younger generation in the Asia-Pacific region along with a growing corporate culture that is expected to contribute revenues at a CAGR of 6.19% over the forecast period. The growing trend of permanent hair straightening and curling is expected to scale up the sales of hair care appliances in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the introduction of sophisticated products such as keratin-based hairdryers and straighteners to reduce hair damage is likely to intensify market demand. Lucrative discounts, convenient payment methods, easy returns, and the availability of a myriad range of unique and affordable products have contributed to increasing sales.

One of the main drivers of the South American hair care appliances market is consumers' rising concern for their appearance. Due to the countries' strong desire for natural hair styling products, Brazil is recognized to have the largest market. The industry is also being driven by a rising desire for foreign brands among working men and women in the region who need high-end styling products.

Increasing disposable income has led to an increase in spending on personal care devices, and the rising prevalence of skin and hair problems in the Middle East and Africa market for personal care appliances. Saudi Arabia is expected to constitute a key share of the market during the projected period due to increasing consumer trust in online transactions and the expansion of brick-and-mortar retailers into the online sphere by adopting a multi-channel approach. However, South Africa is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increased awareness of hair styling products in the middle and upper economic classes. Various hair removals solutions, such as ready-to-use wax strips and electronic devices, are gaining traction among consumers. Further, the increasing population of working women is fueling the demand for epilators. The increasing popularity of metrosexual culture is prompting companies to launch products that are suitable for men. There has been an increase in consumer preference for toothpaste brands such as Meswak and Sensodyne in the region.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

