Practice Perfect Acquires an Ownership Stake in Clinical Billing Solutions to Provide Revenue Cycle Management Services
Clinical Billing Solutions is offering Practice Perfect an ownership stake in the company to better-provide a streamlined service to their respective clientele.
CBS has over 20 years of experience in managing clinics’ revenue cycles using Practice Perfect EMR’s application exclusively, making this ownership stake the next logical step in our relationship.”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Practice Perfect EMR has acquired equity in Clinical Billing Solutions to provide outpatient rehabilitation clinics with a fully-realized Revenue Cycle Management solution.
— Kimberly Gordon, Chief Operating Officer of Clinical Billing Solutions
“By offering a billing and collections service in-house, we have effectively closed the final gap in our Revenue Cycle Management capabilities. Our users can now go all the way from patient intake, to discharge, to reimbursement without having to venture outside of our organization,” says Steve Presement, Founder and President of Practice Perfect. “Our clinics will now be able to reap the benefits of outsourcing their billing and collections to a team of in-house professionals rather than relying on a single individual in their office or another billing service not familiar with our application. Not only will it provide clinics with critical redundancy and security, but it will also bolster their bottom line and cash flow.”
“Clinical Billing Solutions (CBS) has over 20 years of experience in managing clinics’ revenue cycles using Practice Perfect EMR’s application exclusively, making this ownership stake the next logical step in our relationship. This gives Clinical Billing Solutions the ability to directly help shape Practice Perfect’s further development, with an eye towards enhancing all aspects of the application’s Revenue Cycle Management functions, taking both companies to the next level,” says Kimberly Gordon, Chief Operating Officer of Clinical Billing Solutions.
About Practice Perfect EMR
Practice Perfect EMR is a robust practice management application that provides allied health care outpatient rehabilitation clinics across North America with the tools they need to streamline their operations and better-manage their facilities. Their intuitive platform includes billing, appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, and reporting features that are relied upon by several thousand clinics to streamline their day-to-day operations and have been doing so for the past 20 years.
About Clinical Billing Solutions
Clinical Billing Solutions (formerly Clinical Practice Management) is a medical billing and collections services which provides outpatient rehabilitation clinics with end-to-end revenue cycle management services. From preparing and submitting insurance claims to posting remittances and collections, Clinical Billing Solutions employs a team of experienced medical billers who focus on their clinics’ financial health, so the clinicians can focus on their clients’ health.
