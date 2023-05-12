C-Reactive Protein Testing Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.25 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2032

insightSLICE C-Reactive Protein Testing Market- insightSLICE

The global C-reactive protein testing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2023 to 2032 to reach US$ 4.25 billion by 2032.

The main drivers of the market expansion for C-reactive protein testing are the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing expenditures in clinical diagnosis. ” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The liver creates the chemical C-reactive protein in response to stress, disease, and inflammatory response. These could be used as indicators of inflammation if there is a high concentration of them in plasma. It can be brought on by a variety of conditions, such as cancer and inflammation. Elevated C-reactive protein test results may indicate heart or blood vessel inflammatory processes, which raises the risk of coronary artery disease.

CRP Testing is Essential in Many Severe Conditions:

The diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular problems constitute one of the main uses of CRP testing. Monitoring for CRP is frequently used to keep tabs on individuals who have previous episodes of cardiovascular disease since elevated CRP levels are linked to an elevated likelihood of heart attack and stroke. CRP testing is also utilized in the identification and management of autoimmune medical conditions including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, in addition to infectious diseases like sepsis and pneumonia.

What are the factors enabling growth of this market?

The global C-reactive protein testing market size was estimated to be US$ 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2023 to 2032 to reach US$ 4.25 billion by 2032. In the upcoming years, there will likely be a noticeable increase in the market for C-reactive protein (CRP) testing on a global scale. Globally, the number of instances of long-term illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and autoimmune illnesses is rising. Growth in the market is probably driven by an increase in the need for CRP testing for the identification and management of various disorders.

Additionally, it is anticipated that increased use of CRP testing in the creation of personalized healthcare will support market growth. Technology developments, such as the creation of point-of-care CRP testing instruments and high-sensitivity CRP assays, are anticipated to present market participants with profitable potential. To gain market share, businesses are concentrating on creating standardized and reliable CRP testing.

The main drivers of the market expansion for C-reactive protein testing are the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the need for complex testing methods, and increasing expenditures in clinical diagnosis. To attach to the lysophosphatidylcholine on the outermost layer of dying or deceased cells, C-proteins exist in the blood. An increase in blood C-protein causes irritation and serves as a warning sign for infections or cardiovascular problems. Additionally, rising government attempts to carry out point-of-care testing in addition to the creation of novel testing methods for c-reactive protein are anticipated to fuel the market's expansion for these tests.

Main opportunities that can be targeted by companies:

Growth in the market is anticipated to be fueled by the spike in the use of point-of-care testing (POCT) for CRP, which permits simple and fast testing in hospitals and clinics. The market is expanding as a result of technological developments in CRP testing techniques, such as the creation of high-sensitivity CRP tests. These assays are able to identify lower levels of CRP in bloodstreams than conventional CRP tests and are more sensitive than those tests, which may be helpful in identifying people who have a higher risk of acquiring inflammatory conditions or who might profit from early management.

Globally, healthcare facilities utilize immunoturbidimetry, a highly accurate and precise technique, to measure CRP levels in the body. Using a reagent that bonds to CRP, a sample of the patient's blood is combined with the method, and the amount of light dispersed by the resulting complex is measured. This segment is also one of the most prescribed by the technicians and thus has the highest potential for growth.

Regions which show promising growth:

In 2019, North America accounted for the highest share of the overall market for C-reactive protein testing, and it is expected to continue to hold this position during the period of forecasting. Cardiovascular illnesses' incidence and growth, cancer incidence, and rising R&D spending are the main drivers of the C-reactive protein testing market's popularity and expansion in North America.

For the year 2021, it has been noted by the American Heart Association that there are about 350 thousand cases with cardiac arrest at home and office across USA. Because of this, medical professionals are concentrating on setting up point-of-care testing units to check blood levels of C-reactive protein. Considering the rise in cardiovascular and cancer rates worldwide, the global C-reactive protein market is predicted to have a considerable increase during the forecast period, especially in North America and Europe Region.

Owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular, inflammatory bowel disease, and individuals with cancer, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most attractive market throughout the projection period. Throughout the forecast period, increased investment in sophisticated diagnostic technology research and development and expanding medical facilities are anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific C-reactive protein testing market.

Major Companies in C-Reactive Protein Testing Market

Danaher Corporation, Aidian, Merck KGaA, Boditech Med Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abaxis, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Getein Biotech, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Siemens, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are major players in the global C-reactive protein testing market.

According to factors including company summary, financial summary, company tactics, product portfolio, market categories, and recent advances, the C-reactive protein testing market study analyses key competitors. Established businesses have implemented tactics like product portfolio growth and merger & acquisition to improve their competitive edge and share.

Market Segmentation:

By Assay Type

• Immunoturbidimetric method

• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA

> Clinical

> Non-clinical

• Chemiluminescence immunoassay

• Others

By Detection Range

• hs- CRP

• Conventional CRP

• cCRP

By Disease Area

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Cancer

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Endometriosis

• Lupus

• Others

By End Use

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Research Laboratories

• Home Care Settings

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

