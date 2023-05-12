First Source Mortgage Fund Announces Results for April 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 28, 2023, the First Source Mortgage Fund (“the Fund”) declared a distribution for Class F unitholders 64.6 bps per $10 unit: an annualized compounded return of 8.03%. This constituted the Fund’s monthly distribution for the month of April 2023.



David Mandel, the longtime CEO of First Source Mortgage Corporation, says “We continue to take advantage of the higher than typical interest rate environment. We are seeing high quality opportunities to lend to sophisticated and experienced borrowers that are typically reserved for larger institutions or the big 5 banks. It is a great time to be an alternative lender.”

About First Source Mortgage Fund

The Fund is a diversified portfolio of commercial and development property mortgages focused in the Greater Toronto Area and select other Southern Ontario markets. https://www.firstsourcemortgage.ca/fund-materials.

