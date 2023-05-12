TAG Associates Wins Award for Best Private Client Investment Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that the firm won the 2023 Family Wealth Report Award for Best Private Client Investment Platform.



The award recognizes wealth management platforms specializing in servicing the investment needs of the high-net-worth community.

“Our clients count on us to go above and beyond to source and evaluate highly differentiated investment opportunities,” said Jonathan Bergman, TAG President. “We target compelling investment strategies of all stripes, from niche alternatives to global macro, often with uncorrelated return patterns. Our team conducts more than 700 manager meetings annually, canvassing the globe for outstanding investments. Of note, our Absolute Return strategy, among TAG’s strengths, significantly stabilized client portfolios in 2022 amidst rare concurrent declines in both stocks and bonds. Our staff demonstrated its true expertise in a very challenging year.”

The FWR Award marks the third award win by TAG this year. The company previously won Best Multi-Family Office in the under $10 billion assets under management category at the Private Asset Management Awards. Additionally, Ted Katramados, TAG Director and Associate Portfolio Manager, was named Best Investment Manager/Professional by PAM.

The FWR award winners were announced May 4th at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Family Wealth Report is published by ClearView Financial Media.

About TAG Associates



TAG Associates is an independent, privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families. TAG services clients nationally through its offices in New York and West Palm Beach.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme. The annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

