Law Offices of Philip A. Sanchez, PLLC, Opens Its Doors
The Law Offices of Philip A. Sanchez, PLLC, (www.pasnylaw.com) is proud to announce its new location at 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York, New York. The founder and principal attorney, Philip A. Sanchez, Esq., brings with him 20-plus years of experience in the legal field.
Mr. Sanchez has been recognized since 2015 by Thomson Reuters' Real Estate Super Lawyers, which identifies lawyers who have achieved a high degree of excellence and professional achievement. He uses this experience in eminent domain and real estate matters to provide aggressive legal representation to clients. He litigates in various New York State Courts, with a focus on representing clients in all stages of eminent domain proceedings.
His career began as the Director of the Community Outreach Division at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, and he was a partner at the eminent domain law firm of Goldstein, Rikon & Rikon. For over a decade, Mr. Sanchez was a founder and partner at Sanchez & Polovetsky, PLLC.
“Small and medium sized businesses, family businesses, and entrepreneurs have put their entire life’s efforts and resources into their work. As an entrepreneur myself, I want to show that I fully understand what they are going through and what it takes to succeed. Eminent domain, when litigated successfully, gives these businesses the chance to grow and be better than they ever were before,” said Mr. Sanchez. “I take pride in my ability to understand the intricacies of my clients' cases and to deliver effective legal strategies that protect their best interests.”
Mr. Sanchez focuses his practice in eminent domain, real estate, land use, and zoning law. His extensive knowledge in these areas has been honed over years of dedicated practice, making him an invaluable resource for clients facing complex legal challenges. As a testament to his expertise, he has been a featured speaker at the Practising Law Institute (PLI), sharing his insights on the latest developments in eminent domain, real estate, land use, and zoning law. He is a regular resource for press reporting on various eminent domain projects such as the Penn Station Redevelopment Project and numerous other eminent domain projects in New York State and the Tri-State area.
In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Sanchez is an active member of various legal associations. His memberships include the New York City Bar Association's Condemnation and Tax Certiorari Committee, the New York County Lawyers Association's Condemnation Committee, and the Condemnation Sub-Committee at the New York County Lawyers Bar Association, where he serves as Chair. He is also a member of the American Bar Association's Real Estate Committee and the New York State Bar Association.
At the Law Offices of Philip A. Sanchez, PLLC, clients can expect the resources and knowledge typical of a large firm, along with the attention and grit characteristic of a smaller practice. The firm is committed to providing personalized, cost-effective legal solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit the Law Offices of Philip A. Sanchez, PLLC, website at www.pasnylaw.com or contact the firm directly.
About the Law Offices of Philip A. Sanchez, PLLC:
The Law Offices of Philip A. Sanchez, PLLC, is a boutique law firm focusing on eminent domain, real estate, land use, and zoning law. Founded by Philip A. Sanchez, Esq., the firm offers clients the expertise of a large firm while providing personalized attention.
