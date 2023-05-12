eSIM Market Continues to Grow as Demand for Digital Connectivity Increases | KORE Wireless, AT&T, Truphone Limited

eSIM Market Continues to Grow as Consumers Demand More Flexible and Convenient Mobile Connectivity

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eSIM market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years as the demand for digital connectivity continues to rise. According to a new report by Coherent Market Insights, the eSIM market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

eSIM, or embedded SIM, is a digital SIM that is embedded within a device such as a smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch. Unlike traditional SIM cards, eSIMs do not require physical swapping, making it easier for users to switch between mobile network operators and data plans. eSIMs are also more secure and can store multiple profiles, making them ideal for travelers who need to access local networks while abroad.

The eSIM market is highly competitive, with MAJOR PLAYERS such as : Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Deutsche Telekom AG, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Thales Group, KORE Wireless, Arm Limited, Truphone Limited, Workz Group, Sierra Wireless, NXP Semiconductors, AT&T dominating the space. However, the report suggests that there is ample room for new players to enter the market, particularly in emerging economies where mobile penetration rates are still relatively low.

The rise of the eSIM market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growing demand for connected cars and smart homes, and the rise of 5G networks. eSIMs are particularly well-suited for IoT devices and can help to reduce the costs associated with traditional SIM cards.

The report also highlights the growing importance of eSIMs in the enterprise market. As more companies adopt remote working practices, eSIMs can help to ensure that employees stay connected while working from home or on the go. eSIMs can also help to streamline device management and reduce the administrative burden on IT departments.

Overall, the eSIM market is poised for strong growth in the coming years, driven by a range of factors including the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growth of 5G networks, and the need for secure and flexible digital connectivity.

