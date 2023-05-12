Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,015 in the last 365 days.

High Arctic Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 11, 2023 (the “Meeting”). Five shareholders holding a total of 26,704,670 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 54.86% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 6, 2023. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at five with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 6, 2023 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

  VOTES FOR   VOTES
WITHHELD/ABSTAINED
Michael R. Binnion ‎94.995%
‎(25,320,598)‎		   ‎5.005%
‎(1,334,072)‎
Simon P. D. Batcup ‎97.245%
‎(25,920,351)‎		   ‎2.755%
‎(734,319)‎
Daniel J. Bordessa ‎95.176%
‎(25,368,913)‎		   ‎4.824%
‎(1,285,757)
Honourable Joe Oliver ‎97.306%
‎(25,936,610)‎		   ‎2.694%
‎(718,060)‎
Douglas J. Strong ‎97.673%
‎(26,034,351)‎		   ‎2.327%
‎(620,319)‎

Ember W.M. Schmitt, who has been a director of the Corporation since July 2016, did not stand for reelection at this Meeting. High Arctic acknowledges her tireless contributions during her time on the Board and wish her success in her future endeavors.

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation, a resolution approving the unallocated units under the Corporation’s performance unit plan, and a resolution approving the unallocated units under the Corporation’s deferred share unit plan.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada High Arctic provides nitrogen services and pressure control equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Maguire   Lance Mierendorf
Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
1.403.922.4702   1.587.318.2218
1.800.668.7143   1.800.668.7143
     
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.    
Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW    
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4    
     
website: www.haes.ca    
Email: info@haes.ca    

Primary Logo

You just read:

High Arctic Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more