Double the Fun: The Wiggles Bring Eight Wiggles to New Series, Ready Steady Wiggle! 4

Ready Steady Wiggle! 4 launches on Treehouse TV on Saturday May 13, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready Canada to Wiggle! The Wiggles, the world's leading children's entertainment group, are back with an all-new TV series, Ready Steady Wiggle! 4, premiering on Treehouse TV on May 13.



This musical story-based series comprises 26 exciting 11-minute episodes featuring classic and brand-new Wiggles songs, including Can You Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?, Apples and Bananas and Rock-a-Bye Your Bear. And that's not all - Wiggle Town has had a complete makeover with a vibrant new kitchen and a renovated, larger Wiggle House.

The series features The Wiggles, as you know them, Lachy, Simon, Anthony, and Tsehay, along with new Wiggles Caterina, Evie, John and Lucia, making it double The Wiggles and double the fun!

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said, " "We can’t wait to introduce families to our exciting new series of Ready Steady Wiggle! With eight Wiggles, four male and four female, our cast is gender-balanced to ensure that children can see themselves reflected on screen. With over 50 songs, including brand new tunes and classic favorites, there's plenty of singing and dancing to have audiences Wiggling along!"

Of course, all The Wiggles' friends are there too, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, and Paloma the Mermaid, plus we meet The Tree of Wisdom and The Wiggle Town Dancing Water Police.

Ready Steady Wiggle! 4 premieres on Treehouse TV – Saturday at Noon. Weekly encores air on Sundays at Noon.

About The Wiggles

For three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group, have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching are sharing their love of The Wiggles with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs, 8 million books globally, as well as accumulating over one billion music streams and 2 billion views on YouTube, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.thewiggles.com.

