Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund Announces Results for April 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 28, 2023, the Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund (“the Fund”) declared a distribution for Class F unitholders 70.0 bps per $10 unit: an annualized compounded return of 8.73%. This payment constituted the Fund’s monthly distribution for the month of April 2023; the 7th consecutive month the fund has paid 70.0 bps to Class F unitholders.



Now in its 19th year of operation, The Westboro Mortgage Investment Corporation, along with the more recently incepted Fund continue to deliver reliable and predictable monthly distributions to investors.

“The higher interest rate environment that we find ourselves in allows us to re-price expiring mortgages originated in 2022 when the rates were significantly lower. We are seeing higher quality borrowers who are borrowing at elevated interest rates. The result is an increased return to investors without any significant corresponding increase in risk.” Said Nick Christopoulos, the CEO of Westboro Mortgage Ltd.

About Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund

The Fund manages a diversified portfolio of residential mortgages, primarily in 1st position, located in Ontario. The primary objective of the fund is to provide investors with a consistent and stable return for their investment portfolio. https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/

