SMARTECH Racks Up 2023 Manufacturing Tech Disruptor of the Year Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH has once again been recognized by its ecosystem peers for its portfolio of breakthrough solutions for the manufacturing sector. On Thursday 11 May 2023, SMARTECH was awarded Manufacturing Tech Disruptor of the Year at the Global Business Tech Awards 2023.
The recorded broadcast of the award ceremony is available online at the following link: https://globalbusinesstechawards.com/the-event/
Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH CEO said: "We are grateful for this recognition by esteemed industry experts. The outsized impact of both our Autonomous Manewfacturing™ platform and our sustainability-driving raw material solutions is something we dreamt of at their inception. However, to receive such validation so quickly from industry is truly an honor and a feather in our cap."
SMARTECH will be showcasing the Autonomous Manewfacturing™ platform and their engineered systems to reduce the use in raw material at the LIGNA Exhibition at booth C28 in Hall 26 between May 15-19th in Hannover, Germany. Attendees in the manufacturing sector interested in AI-based solutions to boost profitability and operations at their production lines are welcome to come hear more and celebrate this award.
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.
SMARTECH is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
