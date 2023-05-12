Submit Release
Xunlei Limited Schedules 2023 Unaudited First Quarter Earnings Release on May 16, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on May 16, 2023 before market open.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbe539ac11972471eb0b96d5538e18922

Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that “Call Me” does not work for China number.

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com. Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available at： https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q4m3mdy6

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

Contact:
Xunlei Limited Investor Relations

Email: ir@xunlei.com
Tel: +86 755 6111 1571
Website: http://ir.xunlei.com


