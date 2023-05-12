Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,135 in the last 365 days.

EU: Georgia should not allow hazardous Russian aircrafts into its territory

The European Union (EU) recommended Georgia align with EU sanctions against Russia, including the aviation sector, and not allow hazardous Russian aircrafts into its territory. This was announced by EU Lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano at a press conference in Brussels on 11 May.

On 10 May, Russian authorities decided to lift the air travel ban with Georgia.

Peter Stano reminded that due to Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine, the EU and a number of other countries sanctioned Russian aviation and do not allow flights from, to or over Russia.

“The EU encourages Georgia, aspiring to become an EU candidate country, to align with the EU and other countries in their sanctions against Russia also in the aviation sector, and to remain vigilant regarding any possible attempt to circumvent them.”

He added that due to EU sanctions, 95 percent of the Russian fleet cannot renew and upgrade their aircraft, which is vital in maintaining the required international technical and safety standards. Therefore, Stano emphasised that Georgia should not allow perilous Russian aircraft on its territory.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU: Georgia should not allow hazardous Russian aircrafts into its territory

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more