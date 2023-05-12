EU: Georgia should not allow hazardous Russian aircrafts into its territory

The European Union (EU) recommended Georgia align with EU sanctions against Russia, including the aviation sector, and not allow hazardous Russian aircrafts into its territory. This was announced by EU Lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano at a press conference in Brussels on 11 May.

On 10 May, Russian authorities decided to lift the air travel ban with Georgia.

Peter Stano reminded that due to Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine, the EU and a number of other countries sanctioned Russian aviation and do not allow flights from, to or over Russia.

“The EU encourages Georgia, aspiring to become an EU candidate country, to align with the EU and other countries in their sanctions against Russia also in the aviation sector, and to remain vigilant regarding any possible attempt to circumvent them.”

He added that due to EU sanctions, 95 percent of the Russian fleet cannot renew and upgrade their aircraft, which is vital in maintaining the required international technical and safety standards. Therefore, Stano emphasised that Georgia should not allow perilous Russian aircraft on its territory.

