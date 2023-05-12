Europe Day 2023: EU Delegation to Ukraine opens two exhibitions in Kyiv

On 9 May, the EU Delegation in Ukraine launched two street exhibitions in Kyiv where Ukrainians could learn more about how the European Union (EU) supports Ukraine.

The first exhibition – ‘Together, we are Europe’, launched in partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, is located on Khreshchatyk – near the main post office. It highlights EU support, particularly in the humanitarian, financial and military spheres.

The second exhibition – ‘Cultural Mosaic’ – is located on the Sofia Square, under the slogan “Together, we save. Together, we create”. It focuses on the EU’s targeted support for Ukrainian culture and highlights its efforts to protect and safeguard Ukraine’s cultural heritage – damaged and destroyed by Russian full-scale war.

Visitors will be able to see how architectural monuments and museum pieces were digitised and preserved in archives, how the protection and proper storage of museum collections was strengthened, and what Ukrainian films and music were produced during the war, all thanks to the EU’s financial support.

