Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market Size, Share, Trends | Expected to Hit US$ 12.57 Billion by 2032, With 6.9% CAGR

The global welding torch and wear parts market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 to 2032 to reach US$ 12.57 billion by 2032.

The adoption of automation technology in the manufacturing industry has led to increased efficiency, reduced labor costs, and improved safety, driving demand for automated welding systems.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, product type, application, type, and competitive landscape.

The global welding torch and wear parts market size was estimated to be US$ 6.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 12.57 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Welding torches are handheld devices used to heat and melt metal materials so that they can be joined together. The torches typically use fuel gases and oxygen or compressed air to create a high-temperature flame or arc, which is directed at the materials being welded. Welding torches can be manual or automated, and they come in various types, including gas torches, arc welders, and plasma cutters.

Wear parts are components of the welding torch that are subject to wear and tear during the welding process. These parts need to be replaced periodically to ensure that the torch continues to function effectively. Examples of wear parts include nozzles, tips, electrodes, collets, and gas lenses. Wear parts are made from materials that are able to withstand the high temperatures and pressures generated during welding. Different welding torches require different types of wear parts, and manufacturers often provide compatible wear parts for their specific torch models.

Growth driving factors of Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing trend of automation in the manufacturing industry:

The growing trend of automation in the manufacturing industry is driving the demand for welding torches and wear parts. The adoption of automation technology in the manufacturing industry has led to increased efficiency, reduced labor costs, and improved safety. Automated welding systems are increasingly being used in manufacturing facilities as they provide higher quality welds and reduce the need for human intervention. For example, in the automotive industry, automated welding systems are used in the production of vehicle frames, exhaust systems, and other components. In the construction industry, automated welding systems are used in the fabrication of steel structures and other building components.

Advancements in welding technology:

Advancements in welding technology have led to the development of more efficient and effective welding torches and wear parts. The development of new welding techniques, such as laser welding and friction stir welding, has expanded the capabilities of welding equipment and increased their versatility. For example, in the aerospace industry, laser welding is used in the fabrication of aircraft structures and components. In the automotive industry, friction stir welding is used in the production of vehicle frames and other components.

Rise in construction and infrastructure development activities:

The rise in construction and infrastructure development activities has led to increased demand for welding torches and wear parts. The construction industry is one of the major end-users of welding equipment, as welding is used in the fabrication of steel structures, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. For example, the construction of new infrastructure projects such as highways, airports, and bridges has led to increased demand for welding equipment. In addition, the maintenance and repair of existing infrastructure projects also require welding equipment, driving demand for welding torches and wear parts.

The leading market segments of Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market

Based on type, The MIG/MAG Torch and Wear Parts segment is currently the largest in the global welding torch and wear parts market. This is due to the widespread use of MIG/MAG welding in various industries, such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing. MIG/MAG welding is a highly efficient welding process that offers high-speed welding and excellent quality welds, making it a popular choice for welding applications. MIG/MAG welding torches and wear parts are widely available and offered by many manufacturers, making it easy for end-users to obtain the necessary equipment and replacement parts.

The wear parts for MIG/MAG welding torches, such as contact tips and nozzles, need to be replaced frequently during welding operations, driving demand for these parts. Additionally, MIG/MAG welding torches are compatible with a wide range of materials, making them suitable for use in diverse industries and applications. While other segments, such as TIG and plasma torches, also have significant market shares, the MIG/MAG Torch and Wear Parts segment is expected to continue to dominate the market due to its versatility, ease of use, and wide availability of equipment and replacement parts.

Geographically, North America and Europe have been significant markets for welding torches and wear parts due to the presence of a large number of industries that use welding technology such as the automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market for welding torches and wear parts, driven by the rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India.

Similarly, the Middle East and Africa region is seeing significant growth in the welding torch and wear parts market, driven by the expansion of the construction industry and the increasing adoption of welding technology in various sectors. South America is a small but growing market for welding torches and wear parts, driven by the growing demand for welding equipment in the manufacturing and construction industries, and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period driven by investment in infrastructure development projects.

The key players of the Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market are:

ABICOR BINZEL (Germany), Arcon Welding Equipment LLC (United States), Bernard (United States), Bohler Welding Group GmbH (Austria), ESAB (Sweden), Fronius International GmbH (Austria), GCE Group (Sweden), ITW Welding (United States), Lincoln Electric (United States), OBARA Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Welding Systems (Japan), Shandong Huahan Welding Material Co., Ltd. (China), The Lincoln Electric Company (United States), Trafimet Group S.p.A. (Italy), voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH (Austria) and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

• MIG/MAG

• TIG

• Plasma

By Wear Parts

• MIG/MAG

> Torch Body

> Gas Nozzle

> Nozzle Stock

> Contact Tip

> Insulation Ring

> Spatter Guard

> Inner Liner

> Others

• TIG

> Torch Body

> Insulation Ring

> Gas Nozzle Ceramic

> Clamping Sleeve

> Torch Cap

> Gas Lens

> Tungsten Electrode

> Clamping Sleeve Case

> Others

• Plasma

> Torch Body

> Plasma Nozzle

> Gas Nozzle Ceramic

> Clamping Sleeve

> Torch Cap

> Tungsten Electrode

> Others

By Cooling Method

• Gas Cooled

• Water Cooled

By Cooling Method

• Manual

• Automatic

By Distribution Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

By End Use

• Automotive

• Construction

• General Fabrication

• Demolition and Scrap

• Oil and Gas

• Yellow Goods

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

