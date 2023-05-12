DevOps Market

The evolution of automation technologies across various industry verticals has strengthened the demand for DevOps tools.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The DevOps Market Expected to Reach USD 57.90 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - AWS, Broadcom and Dell." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global DevOps market size was valued at USD 6.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 57.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment, and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high rate of adoption among SMEs and software development application and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The DevOps market is segmented on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into solution and service. By cloud type, it is fragmented into, public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. In terms of enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprise and SMEs. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global DevOps market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By cloud type, the public segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global DevOps industry. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

By region, the global DevOps market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the DevOps market analysis Amazon Web Services, inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Rackspace Technology. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the growth of the DevOps market positively due to surge in demand for software and online web-based applications among businesses.

● During the Covid-19 outbreak, the need for DevOps solutions to streamline the process of software application development by promoting collaboration between several entities of the software development lifecycle increased.

