[Latest] Global Train Control and Management System TCMS Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.5 Billion by 2030 at a 8.5% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

[221+ Pages Study] The Global Train Control and Management System TCMS Market size was valued at around USD 3.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 6.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB, Alstom S.A, Aselsan A.S, Bombardier Inc, CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited, DEUTA-WERKE GmbH, EKE-Electronics Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Knorr-Bremse AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Strukton Rail AB, Thales Group, Toshiba Corporation among others.

Train Control and Management System TCMS Market By Train Type (Metros & High-Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, And Diesel Multiple Units), By Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, And Others), By Connectivity (GSM-R, Wi-Fi, TETRA, And Others), By Control Solutions (Positive Train Control, Communication-Based Train Control, And Integrated Train Control), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Train Control and Management System TCMS Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Train Control and Management System TCMS? How big is the Train Control and Management System TCMS Industry?

Train Control and Management System TCMS Report Coverage & Overview:

Train control and management system, or TCMS for short, refers to a train-borne distributed control system. TCMS is an acronym for "train control and management system." It does this by facilitating data transmission between other forms of telecommunication and train-borne systems, which allows for the systems to be supported that are operating at a remote location. It is also known as the brain of the train due to the fact that it manages, monitors, and coordinates the control of a variety of different systems. This nickname was given to it because of its usefulness. The primary functionality that the TCMS delivers is the delivery of integrated diagnostic and prognostic capabilities on the train. Additionally, the TCMS gives visualisation of problematic regions, the performance of the system, and advises corrective measures that can help the driver or the maintenance workers.

Global Train Control and Management System TCMS Market: Growth Dynamics

The growth of the TCMS business is being aided by recent technological advances in the areas of automation and digitization. The operation of the railway system is made more difficult by the fact that it requires the participation of a diverse group of organizations, personnel, and technological solutions. As a consequence of this, computerized solutions are required to monitor and handle such complex events in order to both improve train movement in a congested railway network and increase overall safety.

For example, in September of 2020, the nation's first automatic train supervisory signaling system for metro lines was installed on the Delhi Metro. It is for this reason that it is projected that developments in automation and digitalization technologies will drive growth in the global TCMS market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ABB, Alstom S.A, Aselsan A.S, Bombardier Inc, CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited, DEUTA-WERKE GmbH, EKE-Electronics Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Knorr-Bremse AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Strukton Rail AB, Thales Group, and Toshiba Corporation among others. Key Segment By Train Type, By Component, By Connectivity, By Control Solutions, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Train Control and Management System TCMS Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global TCMS industry is segmented based on train type, component, connectivity, control solutions, and region.

Based on the train type, The global market can be broken down into three different categories: electric multiple units, diesel multiple units, and metros and high-speed trains. As a result of the need for rapid transit systems with enhanced levels of comfort, velocity, and security, it is anticipated that metros and high-speed trains will come to dominate the market over the course of the projected period. In addition, the increasing number of government projects to improve high-speed rail networks and cover transportation gaps in nations such as India, China, the United Kingdom, France, and others.

Based on the component, The global TCMS sector can be broken down into several subcategories, including human–machine interface, vehicle control units, and mobile communication gateways, amongst others. During the time period covered by the forecast, the vehicle control unit sector is anticipated to seize the greatest share of the market.

The robust Vehicle Control Unit, often known as the VCU, is used for train automation. The VCU has the ability to execute complex control and diagnostic procedures. The VCU is capable of managing any component of the train, including the doors and the brakes. It is possible to use it for both the physical control (such as opening, closing, and locking doors) and diagnostics (such as checking that a door is correctly closed, measuring the temperature of the brakes, etc.) of train sub-systems. Physical control includes actions such as opening, closing, and locking doors; turning on heating, cooling, and ventilation; and so on. Therefore, it is anticipated that these applications will fuel the expansion of the segment.

Based on the connectivity, The market can be broken down into several categories, including GSM-R, Wi-Fi, TETRA, and others. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the GSM-R category would experience significant growth.

Based on the control solutions, Positive train control, communication-based train control, and integrated train control are the three primary categories that make up this market.

The global Train Control and Management System TCMS market is segmented as follows:

By Train Type

Metros & High-Speed Trains

Electric Multiple Units

Diesel Multiple Units

By Component

Vehicle Control Unit

Mobile Communication Gateway

Human Machine Interface

Others

By Connectivity

GSM-R

Wi-Fi

TETRA

Others

By Control Solutions

Positive Train Control

Communication-Based Train Control

Integrated Train Control

Train Control and Management System TCMS Market By Train Type (Metros & High-Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, And Diesel Multiple Units), By Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, And Others), By Connectivity (GSM-R, Wi-Fi, TETRA, And Others), By Control Solutions (Positive Train Control, Communication-Based Train Control, And Integrated Train Control), And By Region



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Train Control and Management System TCMS market include -

ABB

Alstom S.A

Aselsan A.S

Bombardier Inc

CAF

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited

DEUTA-WERKE GmbH

EKE-Electronics Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Strukton Rail AB

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global TCMS market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global TCMS market size was valued at around USD 3.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion, by 2030.

The TCMS market growth can be attributed to the factors such as the increased trend in the utilization of automated metros and high-speed trains, strict protocols regarding the emission of diesel, and urbanization.

Based on the train type, metros & high-speed trains are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the component, the vehicle control unit segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Train Control and Management System TCMS industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Train Control and Management System TCMS Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Train Control and Management System TCMS Industry?

What segments does the Train Control and Management System TCMS Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Train Control and Management System TCMS Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Train Type, By Component, By Connectivity, By Control Solutions, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Over the course of the period under consideration, it is anticipated that Europe will have a preeminent position in the worldwide TCMS market. A rising number of countries, like France, Denmark, Spain, Germany, and Italy, are investing more money in their railway infrastructure, which is contributing to the overall expansion of the region. For instance, in December 2021, through a connectivity initiative that intends to boost rail transport safety, passenger and freight capacity, and speed between Türkiye and the European Union, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is assisting the Government of Turkey in financing Infrastructure for Tomorrow (i4t). The Ispartakule-Cerkezkoy Railway Project will involve the construction of a new double-track, electrified high-speed railway between Ispartakule and Cerkezkoy, and the Board of Directors of the AIIB has given their approval for a loan in the amount of USD 330 million to fund this project.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided a loan in the amount of 165 million US dollars for the project. As a result, the growth of the market is positively impacted by these kinds of investments during the course of the anticipated time.

During the time period covered by the forecast, the TCMS industry is anticipated to expand at the speediest rate in the Asia Pacific region. The expansion of the market is anticipated to be driven during the forecast period by the regional growth, which can be due to the increasing investment in railway infrastructure, along with the assistance of the government, notably in countries such as India and China. For instance, India, which is one of the economies that is expanding at the highest rate, is currently making significant investments in the expansion of its railway services. The Indian railway ministry has budgeted a total of $22.4 billion for the upcoming fiscal year of 2020–2021 in order to extend the country's existing railway network. In addition, China wanted to create a 15-year plan for the development of transport infrastructure in 2021, and the plan was to begin in that year. By the year 2035, the country anticipates having expanded its high-speed rail network by a factor of two.

In addition, Beijing has ambitions to increase the length of the nation's high-speed rail network by more than 84 percent between the years 2020 and 2035, bringing it to 70,000 kilometres (43,500 miles). A system of high-quality inland waterways spanning 25,000 kilometres is also included in the plan, along with a network of national motorways and conventional highways totaling 460,000 km in length. Despite this, China's railway network reached a total operating length of 150,000 km in 2021, a 2.5% gain from the previous year. As a direct consequence of this, national initiatives contribute to the growth of the railway network, which, in turn, contributes to the expansion of the TCMS market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In January 2021, The Hyderabad location of the engineering and lifecycle services company QuEST Global opened a train control and management system (TCMS) lab. QuEST is a strategic partner of Bombardier Transportation and offers engineering solutions to the rail sector. The new building, which is 5,800 square feet in size, will assist the Canadian train manufacturer in enabling verification and validation of TCMS software, which is essential to numerous functionalities inside trains and is frequently referred to as the "brain" of one.

In June 2020, the Spanish train manufacturer Talgo has given a large Train Communication and Management System (TCMS) contract to EKE-Electronics. Deutsche Bahn, one of the most reputable railroad companies in the world, is the project's final user. The initial award, which has possibilities for up to 100 additional train sets, is worth several million euros overall and involves 23 ECx trains. Each train comprises a locomotive, 17 carriages, and one. With possibilities for up to 6000 more units, the first order includes 1500 Vehicle Control Units (VCU) and Remote IO Modules (RIOM).

