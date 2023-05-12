BRU, the innovative tea startup, announces the opening of its next funding round
BRU, a startup specializing in creating convenient and sustainable tea products, has announced the opening of its next funding round.
On a mission to provide the best tea making and drinking experience”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BRU, a startup specializing in creating convenient and sustainable tea products, has announced the opening of its next funding round. The company aims to raise 1.5 million EURO to support its expansion into new markets and develop new and innovative tea products.
BRU's previous funding round was highly successful, raising 600,000 EURO from investors who recognized the company's potential to disrupt the tea industry. With this new funding round, BRU is looking to accelerate its growth and further establish itself as a leader in the tea industry.
"We're excited to open up our next funding round and welcome new investors who share our vision for convenient and sustainable tea products," said Filip Carlberg, co-founder of BRU. "With this investment, we'll be able to expand into new markets and continue to innovate with new and exciting tea products."
BRU's success is rooted in its commitment to creating tea products that are not only convenient and easy to use but also sustainable and environmentally friendly. The company's innovative tea brewing system allows users to heat only the exact amount of water needed, reducing energy and water waste.
In addition to its focus on sustainability, BRU has also achieved significant success in creating a system, with patents already granted, that allows users to extract the maximum quality from their tea while being the most convenient way to prepare a cup of tea including automatic cleaning between each cup.
"Our mission at BRU is to make it easy for people to enjoy tea in a convenient, sustainable, and consistent way," said Carlberg. "We believe that tea should be enjoyed without the hassle of traditional tea-making methods and without harming the environment. With this new funding round, we'll be able to bring our vision to even more people around the world."
Investors interested in learning more about BRU and its next funding round can learn more by contacting Filip Carlberg at fc@bru-tea.com. With its focus on sustainability, innovation, and convenience, BRU is poised to revolutionize the tea industry and create a healthier and more sustainable future for all tea drinkers.
BRU Maker One