Food Grade Gases Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2026

Global food grade gases industry was pegged at $6.4 billion in 2018 & is projected to garner $8.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food grade gases play an important role in the entire preservation and food packaging processes. These gases are primarily used to grind, freeze, and package a variety of products, which include dairy & bakery items, fish & seafood, beverages, poultry products, vegetables & fruits, and prepared meals. In addition, the use of industrial gases in food application has increased owing to their benefits such as cost saving and in maintaining the quality of products.

Major market players

Air Liquide SA,

Air Water Inc.

Gulf Cyro, Linde Plc, SOL Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd

The Messer Group GmbH

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Coregas Pty Ltd

Carbo dioxide to lead the trail during 2019-2026

Based on type, the carbon dioxide segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market. As carbon dioxide is used to provides fizz and increases taste of soft drinks, and carbonate wines and beers. On the other hand, the nitrogen segment is estimated to register the fastest growing CAGR of 3.5% throughout the study period, owing to the use of nitrogen gas to purge food packaging of oxygen.

Packaging and carbonation segment to rule throughout 2019-2026

Based on application, the packaging & carbonation segment held the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share. This is because it protects packaged food by preventing unwanted chemical reactions. However, the chilling and freezing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the study period. This is due to its use for freezing and chilling in food industries.

North America to dominate the market throughout 2019-2026

Based on region, the market across North America held lion's share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. This is due to increase in health-conscious population. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The increasing disposable income, rise in growth of urbanization and increasing retail network in countries like India, China, and Japan is routinely increasing the demand for packaged products and meat & seafood. In addition, increasing demand for beverages like soft drinks, fitness drinks, fruit juices, packaged food products, and others results in increasing the growth of food grade gases market.

