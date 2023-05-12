Submit Release
Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter Results for 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a Net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $2.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $14.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, Vantage had approximately $78.8 million in cash, including $8.9 million of restricted cash, compared to $93.3 million in cash, including $19.2 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, Vantage maintained $15.6 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations during the first quarter of 2023. Excluding cash used in connection with our Managed Services customers, the Company used $5.4 million in cash during the first quarter of 2023.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “While we used cash in the first quarter of 2023, the work done during the quarter was important to putting the Company back on the path to generating cash. Transitioning from legacy contracts to current market priced contracts underpins this strategy. Thus, our immediate focus was on the Tungsten Explorer’s safe and timely commencement of its contract in Namibia for a minimum term of 335 days, as our client has exercised its first option. We are very excited to be part of this important campaign.”

Mr. Toma continued: “In addition, during the quarter, one of our managed rigs, the West Capella, began its mobilization to East Africa for a contract to commence in the second quarter of 2023. Our remaining owned and supported rigs, including the West Polaris, which we manage for our client, continued to operate safely and efficiently in their respective campaigns. I am very pleased with the solid beginning to 2023.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com. 

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company.  However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.  Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 440
Houston, Texas 77056
(281) 404-4700


Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Statement of Operations  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Revenue            
Contract drilling services   $ 47,917     $ 44,913  
Management fees     2,120       1,103  
Reimbursables and other     27,035       12,315  
Total revenue     77,072       58,331  
Operating costs and expenses            
Operating costs     66,555       43,933  
General and administrative     4,831       6,582  
Depreciation     11,049       11,295  
Loss on EDC Sale     3        
Total operating costs and expenses     82,438       61,810  
Loss from operations     (5,366 )     (3,479 )
Other (expense) income            
Interest income     49       4  
Interest expense and other financing charges     (5,558 )     (8,504 )
Other, net     322       (775 )
Total other expense     (5,187 )     (9,275 )
Loss before income taxes     (10,553 )     (12,754 )
Income tax (benefit) provision     (7,978 )     1,438  
Net loss     (2,575 )     (14,192 )
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (289 )     706  
Net loss attributable to shareholders   $ (2,286 )   $ (14,898 )
             
EBITDA (1)   $ 6,294     $ 6,335  
             
Loss per share            
Basic and Diluted   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.14 )
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,            
Basic and Diluted     13,179       13,115  
             
(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.  EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance.  We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.  
             
   
Vantage Drilling International  
Supplemental Operating Data  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)  
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Operating costs and expenses            
Jackups   $ 3,985     $ 8,425  
Deepwater     18,964       14,543  
Managed Rigs     16,940       7,127  
Held for Sale (2)           6,821  
Operations support     2,650       2,938  
Reimbursables     24,016       4,079  
Total operating costs and expenses   $ 66,555     $ 43,933  
Utilization            
Jackups     100.0 %     60.3 %
Deepwater     62.8 %     98.8 %
Held for Sale (2)   N/A       41.5 %
             
(2) Included in the sale of Emerald Driller Company, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller.  Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022.  


Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands, except share and par value information)  
(Unaudited)  
             
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
             
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 69,916     $ 74,026  
Restricted cash     6,116       16,450  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5.0 million, each period     95,468       62,776  
Materials and supplies     42,381       41,250  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     48,860       25,621  
Total current assets     262,741       220,123  
Property and equipment            
Property and equipment     648,752       647,909  
Accumulated depreciation     (320,502 )     (309,453 )
Property and equipment, net     328,250       338,456  
Operating lease ROU assets     1,235       1,648  
Other assets     12,437       18,334  
Total assets   $ 604,663     $ 578,561  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 69,876     $ 57,775  
Other current liabilities     76,877       66,179  
Total current liabilities     146,753       123,954  
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $11,366 and $773, respectively     188,634       179,227  
Other long-term liabilities     9,624       12,881  
Commitments and contingencies            
Shareholders' equity            
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,229,280 and 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     633,591       633,863  
Accumulated deficit     (375,433 )     (373,147 )
Controlling interest shareholders' equity     258,171       260,729  
Noncontrolling interests     1,481       1,770  
Total equity     259,652       262,499  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 604,663     $ 578,561  


Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net loss   $ (2,575 )   $ (14,192 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities            
Depreciation expense     11,049       11,295  
Amortization of debt financing costs     266       410  
Share-based compensation expense     11       26  
Loss on debt extinguishment     703        
Deferred income tax expense     711       365  
Gain on disposal of assets           (1,893 )
Loss on EDC Sale     3        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Trade receivables, net     (32,692 )     (13,205 )
Materials and supplies     (1,131 )     (482 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (12,566 )     155  
Other assets     5,631       (16,639 )
Accounts payable     12,101       23,165  
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities     347       2,790  
Net cash used in operating activities     (18,142 )     (8,205 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Additions to property and equipment     (843 )     (6,899 )
Net proceeds from sale of assets           3,100  
Net cash used in investing activities     (843 )     (3,799 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes     194,000        
Repayment of long-term debt     (180,000 )      
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs     (246 )      
Payments of dividend equivalents     (5,278 )      
Debt issuance costs     (3,935 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities     4,541        
Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (14,444 )     (12,004 )
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period     93,257       90,608  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 78,813     $ 78,604  



Vantage Drilling International  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
Reconciliation of EBITDA   2023     2022  
Net loss attributable to shareholders   $ (2,286 )   $ (14,898 )
Depreciation     11,049       11,295  
Interest income     (49 )     (4 )
Interest expense and other financing costs     5,558       8,504  
Income tax (benefit) provision     (7,978 )     1,438  
EBITDA   $ 6,294     $ 6,335  

 

To view the PDF that accompanies this release, please visit: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/157312a1-54dd-4de1-a49b-bbcb347aa9f4

 


