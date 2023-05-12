Neoprene Fabric Market to reach USD 223.3 Mn at a growth rate of 8.9 percent over the forecast period

Neoprene Fabric Market is segmented based on type and application. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Neoprene Fabric Market size. The large number of applications of Neoprene Fabric Protective Clothing and Equipment is expected to influence the Neoprene Fabric Market growth.

Maximize Market Research, a global Material & Chemicals market research firm has published competitive intelligence and market research report on "Neoprene Fabric Market". The Neoprene Fabric market size was valued at USD 141.2 Mn in 2022. The total Neoprene Fabric Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 223.3 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 141.2 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 223.3 Mn CAGR 8.9 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By type, and application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Neoprene Fabric Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Neoprene Fabric Market. The Neoprene Fabric Market is segmented by type and Application. The Neoprene Fabric Market report is an investor guide that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Major service providers in the Neoprene Fabric Market are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, advancements in Neoprene Fabric adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Data for analysis from the Neoprene Fabric industry research is collected by both primary and secondary research methods.

The report is a detailed analysis of the Neoprene Fabric Market by country, regional and global presence. Neoprene Fabric market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new entrants in Neoprene Fabric Market was researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities preventing the market growth is provided in the Neoprene Fabric Market report.

Neoprene Fabric Market Overview

Neoprene Fabric is a synthetic rubber material used in various applications due to its unique properties. It is made up of polymerized chloroprene, which is a synthetic rubber resistant to oil, heat, and weathering. The fabric is used in manufacturing wetsuits, laptop sleeves, medical braces, and many more. Neoprene fabric can be easily dyed and printed for designers and manufacturers to create products with unique colors and patterns.

Increasing demand for unique clothing to boost the Neoprene Fabric market growth

Neoprene fabric is experiencing tremendous growth and increasing demand for clothing and equipment in various end-use industries and is expected to boost the Neoprene fabric market growth. Protective clothing is designed to provide a barrier against hazardous materials and substances, which provide excellent resistance to chemicals. Neoprene gloves are used in the construction industry to protect workers from injury and various hazardous materials. Increased demand for Neoprene fabric in the automotive industry is expected to boost the Neoprene Fabric market growth.

Increased competition from alternative materials impacts the Neoprene Fabric market revenue growth.

North American region is expected to boost the Neoprene Fabric market over the forecast period

North America is largest market for neoprene fabric and the United States is the largest consumer of Neoprene fabric. Growth of the automotive industry for manufacturing seat covers, steering wheel covers, and other automotive parts is expected to boost the regional Neoprene fabric market growth. European market was valued USD 166.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to dominate the Neoprene fabric market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for sports and outdoor activities is expected to boost the European neoprene fabric market growth.

Growing automotive and consumer goods industries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the Neoprene Fabric market growth in the region.

Neoprene Fabric Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented by Polychloroprene Rubber and Circular Knit. The Polychloroprene Rubber segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Excellent properties of Polychloroprene Rubber such as resistance to weathering, ozone, and chemicals is expected to boost the segment growth in the market.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Outerwear, Ready-To-Wear, Swim Wear, Wet Suit, & Rash Guard, Footwear, and Others. The ready-To-Wear segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Due to its unique properties such as elasticity, durability, and resistance to wrinkling and shrinkage, the ready to wear segment is expected to boost the market growth.

By Type:

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit

By Application:

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, & Rash Guard

Footwear

Others



Neoprene Fabric Market Key Players include

Rivertex technical fabrics group

colmant coated fabrics

fabric house s.r.l

vastopneoprene

sheico group

Lomo UK

techneopro ltd

Xcel Hawaii, Inc

Rip curl group pty ltd

Brunetti Europe Bv

Johnson Outdoors Inc



Key questions answered in the Neoprene Fabric Market are:

What is Neoprene Fabric?

What was the Neoprene Fabric market size in 2021?

What is the expected Neoprene Fabric market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Neoprene Fabric Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Neoprene Fabric market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Neoprene Fabric market growth?

Which segment dominated the Neoprene Fabric market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Neoprene Fabric market?

Which region held the largest share in the Neoprene Fabric market?

Who are the key players in the Neoprene Fabric market?

