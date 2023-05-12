Wearable Devices Announces Mudra Band's Compatibility with RealWear and Nreal Smart Glasses

/EIN News/ -- YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company developing AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that the Company’s Mudra technology is now compatible with the product lines of two leading augmented reality (AR) glasses manufacturers: RealWear and Nreal.

RealWear targets the industrial sector with applications across energy and utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, automotive, and more, and Nreal develops AR glasses targeting a variety of different applications in the consumer space. Over the past few weeks, Wearable Devices has conducted trials in its laboratories and successfully developed a new seamless user experience to control and operate both brands of glasses using intuitive hand gestures with the Mudra Band. RealWear glasses were tested using their built-in industrial application, and Nreal glasses were tested using a mirrored smartphone on the glass’s lenses.

"We are excited to showcase the synergies between Mudra Band and smart glasses from RealWear and Nreal,” commented Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wearable Devices. “Soon, smart glasses users will enjoy a seamless, intuitive and more productive way to use their glasses. Our cutting-edge technology provides a natural way to control and operate connected devices which have no keyboard or mouse, and the compatibility with a wide range of AR glasses expands our market reach to additional segments in addition to the Apple ecosystem.”

Wearable Devices’ neural technology is already compatible with the interface of the Apple watch and additional Apple products. The new capabilities developed relating to AR glasses have the potential to increase synergies between Mudra Technology and AR glasses and develop further applications for both RealWear and Nreal products.

This achievement comes after the Company launched a user experience booth for its consumer product, the Mudra Band, in order to accelerate the beta testing phase by allowing a diverse range of users to experience the product.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/ .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

