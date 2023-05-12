Empire Communities Proudly Supports Breslau Community Park Enhancements

Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is pleased to support new enhancements to Breslau Memorial Park, contributing funds to construct an on-site splash pad.

The splash pad will be located in the Township of Woolwich in Waterloo at the Breslau Community Centre, by the picnic shelter and playground area, adding another opportunity for families in the Riverland neighbourhood to come together and enjoy community living. The splash pad will begin construction later this year.

Empire Communities, whose residential communities across Ontario span from Toronto to Brantford, Haldimand County, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Niagara, has been building single-family homes at Empire Riverland in the Breslau community since 2006.

“Empire aims to contribute to community enhancements that add to the vibrancy of everyday life where we build,” says Daniel Guizzetti, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Empire Communities. “We believe that this addition of a splash pad will positively impact young families in the Riverland neighbourhood, bringing more occasions to make memories and engage with the local community.”

Empire Communities is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 30 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award‐winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 32,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of North America’s largest privately held integrated residential homebuilders, with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas.

