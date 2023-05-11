Senate Bill 658 Printer's Number 740

PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - not later than the first day of April, a written report on

animal research conducted on the animal subjects and other

animals during the course of the prior calendar year. The report

shall be posted in a conspicuous and easily accessible manner so

that the public can access a copy of the report electronically.

The written report shall contain the following:

(1) The total amount of money expended for animal

research by the institution during the preceding calendar

year, itemized by Federal, State, private and other revenue

sources.

(2) A list of active animal research projects, including

project titles, the department of the institution conducting

the research, species of animals, number of animals, calendar

year cost, total cost to date, funding source and the start

and end date of the project.

(3) A review of compliance with 7 U.S.C. § 2131 et seq.

(Animal Welfare Act), the United States Public Health Policy

on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and other

applicable Federal, State and local law, regulations and

policies governing animal research. The review shall include

an explanation of any animal research noncompliance

documented during the preceding calendar year and corrective

actions taken in each case.

(4) The number of animals by species adopted out from

research laboratories during the preceding calendar year to

animal shelters or to animal rescue organizations, and the

number of animal euthanized by the institution.

(5) Current roster for any institutional animal care and

use committee within the institution.

(6) A detailed explanation of specific efforts by the

