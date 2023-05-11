Senate Bill 658 Printer's Number 740
PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - not later than the first day of April, a written report on
animal research conducted on the animal subjects and other
animals during the course of the prior calendar year. The report
shall be posted in a conspicuous and easily accessible manner so
that the public can access a copy of the report electronically.
The written report shall contain the following:
(1) The total amount of money expended for animal
research by the institution during the preceding calendar
year, itemized by Federal, State, private and other revenue
sources.
(2) A list of active animal research projects, including
project titles, the department of the institution conducting
the research, species of animals, number of animals, calendar
year cost, total cost to date, funding source and the start
and end date of the project.
(3) A review of compliance with 7 U.S.C. § 2131 et seq.
(Animal Welfare Act), the United States Public Health Policy
on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and other
applicable Federal, State and local law, regulations and
policies governing animal research. The review shall include
an explanation of any animal research noncompliance
documented during the preceding calendar year and corrective
actions taken in each case.
(4) The number of animals by species adopted out from
research laboratories during the preceding calendar year to
animal shelters or to animal rescue organizations, and the
number of animal euthanized by the institution.
(5) Current roster for any institutional animal care and
use committee within the institution.
(6) A detailed explanation of specific efforts by the
