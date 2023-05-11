Senate Bill 50 Printer's Number 742
PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 742
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
50
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, COLLETT, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI,
COMITTA, COSTA, DILLON, FLYNN, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE,
KEARNEY, MILLER, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, SCHWANK, STREET,
TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 11, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 11, 2023
AN ACT
Providing for health care insurance coverage protections, for
duties of the Insurance Department and the Insurance
Commissioner, for regulations, for enforcement and for
penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Health
Insurance Access Protection Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Affordable Care Act." Collectively, the Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148, 124 Stat. 119) and
the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (Public
Law 111-152, 124 Stat. 1029).
"Commissioner." The Insurance Commissioner of the
