Senate Bill 50 Printer's Number 742

PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 742

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

50

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, COLLETT, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI,

COMITTA, COSTA, DILLON, FLYNN, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE,

KEARNEY, MILLER, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, SCHWANK, STREET,

TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 11, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 11, 2023

AN ACT

Providing for health care insurance coverage protections, for

duties of the Insurance Department and the Insurance

Commissioner, for regulations, for enforcement and for

penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Health

Insurance Access Protection Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Affordable Care Act." Collectively, the Patient Protection

and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148, 124 Stat. 119) and

the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (Public

Law 111-152, 124 Stat. 1029).

"Commissioner." The Insurance Commissioner of the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

