Senate Bill 664 Printer's Number 741

PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 741

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

664

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, HUGHES, MILLER, FLYNN, FONTANA,

PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA, COLLETT, COSTA, KANE AND

BREWSTER, MAY 11, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 11, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," providing for small business tax reinvestment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to

read:

ARTICLE XX-A

SMALL BUSINESS TAX REINVESTMENT

Section 2001-A. Scope of article.

This article relates to small business tax reinvestment

savings accounts.

Section 2002-A. Definitions.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21