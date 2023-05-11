Senate Bill 664 Printer's Number 741
PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 741
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
664
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, HUGHES, MILLER, FLYNN, FONTANA,
PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA, COLLETT, COSTA, KANE AND
BREWSTER, MAY 11, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 11, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," providing for small business tax reinvestment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to
read:
ARTICLE XX-A
SMALL BUSINESS TAX REINVESTMENT
Section 2001-A. Scope of article.
This article relates to small business tax reinvestment
savings accounts.
Section 2002-A. Definitions.
