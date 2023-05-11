Senate Bill 52 Printer's Number 744
PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 744
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
52
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FONTANA, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI,
COLLETT, COMITTA, COSTA, DILLON, FLYNN, HAYWOOD, KANE,
KEARNEY, MILLER, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, SCHWANK, STREET,
TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 11, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 11, 2023
AN ACT
Providing for health care insurance coverage protections, for
duties of the Insurance Department and the Insurance
Commissioner, for regulations, for enforcement and for
penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Health
Insurance Protection Against Limitations Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commissioner." The Insurance Commissioner of the
Commonwealth.
"Department." The Insurance Department of the Commonwealth.
"Enrollee." A policyholder, subscriber, covered person or
other individual who is entitled to receive health care services
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18