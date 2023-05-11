Senate Bill 52 Printer's Number 744

PENNSYLVANIA, May 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 744

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

52

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FONTANA, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI,

COLLETT, COMITTA, COSTA, DILLON, FLYNN, HAYWOOD, KANE,

KEARNEY, MILLER, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, SCHWANK, STREET,

TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 11, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 11, 2023

AN ACT

Providing for health care insurance coverage protections, for

duties of the Insurance Department and the Insurance

Commissioner, for regulations, for enforcement and for

penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Health

Insurance Protection Against Limitations Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commissioner." The Insurance Commissioner of the

Commonwealth.

"Department." The Insurance Department of the Commonwealth.

"Enrollee." A policyholder, subscriber, covered person or

other individual who is entitled to receive health care services

