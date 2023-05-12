Jesse Daniels Partners with Creatives Rebuild New York, Making Him One of the Most Powerful in the Movie Industry
“The Jesse Daniels Story” has led to multi-billion-dollar investment meetings.
Love”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Daniels, co-owner of a documentary about his life growing up as an aspiring professional basketball and billionaire, has partnered with a $125 million dollar initiative campaign called Creatives Rebuild New York. The campaign is aimed at helping New York City’s creative community recover from the pandemic.
— Daniels, Jesse A
Daniels’ involvement in the campaign has made him one of the most powerful figures in the trillion-dollar movie industry. He has used his story to inspire and motivate others to pursue their dreams.
“I am honored to be a part of this incredible initiative,” said Daniels. “I believe that the creative community is the backbone of New York City, and I am committed to helping them rebuild.”
The Creatives Rebuild New York campaign is a joint effort between the city of New York and the private sector. The initiative will provide grants and resources to help creative professionals and organizations recover from the pandemic.
Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod, has praised business mogul Jesse for his hard work and dedication to creating billion-dollar meetings, high level sporting events and real estate.
Axelrod said, “I’ve known Jesse for well over ten years. He was a classmate of my son in high school and played Varsity Basketball with him. Since graduating high school and college, I have watched Jesse achieve some pretty impressive things. His involvement with Dr. Oz was one; his involvement with major NBA Basketball stars through basketball programs at Sky was another. The making of a movie about Jesse and becoming a master influencer on social media and making connections with businesspeople at all levels has been fun to watch. He set up several key meetings for my company as well. In addition, Jesse introduced me to major players in the financial field like Morgan Stanley and others. I think Jesse could prove to be a valuable asset to any company.”
In 2019, Daniels signed with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”
After moving on from Bervann Capital, Jesse has utilized the knowledge gained from his prestigious circle to become an award-winning filmmaker and Movie Star. Daniels has made a name for himself in the film industry, having won multiple awards for his work. His films have been featured in festivals around the world, and he has been recognized for his work by the New York Film Academy.
Daniels has been praised for his ability to create compelling stories that capture the attention of audiences. His films have been praised for their unique visual style and for their ability to explore complex themes. Daniels has also been recognized for his work in the sports industry, having created events for several billionaire athletes.
In addition to his success as a filmmaker and movie star, Daniels has also acquired a vast number of resources along with an 18-month financial commitment from Creatives Rebuild New York, a $125M initiative for artists to power his business. This financial commitment has allowed Daniels to expand his business and reach new heights.
Daniels’ involvement in the campaign is a testament to his commitment to helping the creative community. With his help, the city of New York is sure to make a positive impact on the trillion-dollar movie industry.
The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973
Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Bervann Gala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4
Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/
Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/
NBA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8
The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds
Jesse Daniels
Daniels, Jesse A.
email us here
The story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.