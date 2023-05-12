Anti-Caking Agents Market 2023 Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand Till 2031

Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to further boost demand during the predicted period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the Anti-Caking Agents Market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐂𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The global Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented into source, type application, and region. By source, the Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Among these, the synthetic segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the natural segment is attributed to the surge in demand for skiing and a growing number of food industries. However, the natural segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the future.

Anti-caking chemicals are used in food and beverages due to rising customer demand for takeout, fast food, and processed foods. Powered cellulose tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, polydimethylsiloxane, magnesium trisilicate, potassium aluminum silicate, and polydimethylsiloxane are a few of the commercial anti-caking substances on the market.

By source, the natural segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global anti-caking agents market. Natural anti-caking agents increase product quality, reduce maintenance and downtime brought on by machine jams, and turn down the price of scrap. Both businesses and customers profit from this. These factors propel the segment growth. The synthetic segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic anti-caking agents is anticipated to remain high because they are simple to produce in large quantities and do not provide producers with a more affordable alternative for a variety of uses.

By type, it is classified into calcium compounds and sodium compounds, and others. The sodium compounds segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing desire of the youth population for health benefits.

As per application, it is categorized into dairy, bakery, seasoning and condiments, and others. The bakery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the consumption of bakery products such as cookies, muffins, pastries and others. The sale of anti-caking agent bakeries is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sales channels. Because they are easily available. For the purpose of attracting more customers, this platform provides a variety of discounts on bakery product purchases.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global anti-caking agents market. The same region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. In order to satisfy consumer demand and increase overall production, European businesses are investing in their infrastructure. In light of all these influences, the market for bakery ingredients in this province is expanding with a full sway.

The report analyzes these key players in the global anti-caking agents market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

