Governor Abbott Names Daniel President Of Red River Authority Of Texas Board Of Directors

May 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has named Jerry Bob Daniel as president of the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors. The Red River Authority of Texas has broad authority of conservation, reclamation, protection, and development of the water resources throughout the Red River Basin in Texas.

Jerry Bob Daniel of Truscott is a self-employed rancher and real estate investor. He is co-founder with his wife, Eugenie Daniel, of the Circle Bar Ranch located in Knox County. He is a director of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, serving as member and former chair of the Cattle Health and Well-Being Committee. He is a member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and serves on the Agriculture Policy Committee. Additionally, he is vice president of the Pitchfork Land and Cattle Company Board of Directors and chairman of the Finance Committee. Daniel received an associate degree from Vernon College.

