Cell Dissociation Market 2023 : Key influencing factors responsible for the expeditious growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell dissociation market is a growing market that provides products and services related to breaking down tissues or cell aggregates into individual cells. The dissociated cells can then be used for further analysis or experimentation in various fields, such as stem cell research, cancer research, and drug discovery.

The cell dissociation market includes various products and services such as enzymes, dissociation kits, dissociation reagents, and dissociation services. Enzymatic dissociation is the most common method used to dissociate cells, and it involves the use of enzymes such as trypsin, collagenase, and dispase to break down cell-cell adhesions. Mechanical dissociation is another method that uses physical force to separate cells.

The demand for cell dissociation products and services is being driven by the increasing need for stem cells, biologics, and monoclonal antibodies for research and development purposes. The market is also being influenced by the rise in chronic diseases, as dissociated cells are used to develop new drugs and therapies.

North America and Europe are the leading markets for cell dissociation due to the presence of major biotech and pharmaceutical companies in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years, driven by increasing research and development activities and government initiatives to promote the biotech industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing a shortage of these drugs. Thus, the biotechnology industry is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19.

The enzymatic cell dissociation products segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of research where these types of enzymes are often used.

The emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for key players in the market. The expected growth can be attributable to rise in the number of cell-based research and development activities in these regions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• VitaCyte, LLC

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• PAN-Biotech

• Merck KGaA

• HiMedia Laboratories

• Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Roche Diagnostics

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

